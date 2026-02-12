Rajpal Yadav bail hearing live: High Court to decide actor's fate in ₹9 crore debt case as Bollywood lends support

• The actor had borrowed ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd in 2010 for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata.

• However, after the film failed at the box office, Rajpal failed to return the money to the organisation, leading to a court case.

• In 2018, a Magisterial Court convicted him and his wife, Radha, in April 2018 under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. After seven cheques issued to the complainant bounced, the actor was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment.

• The conviction was later upheld by a Sessions Court in early 2019. Rajpal Yadav eventually appealed in the High Court.

• In June 2024, the court granted temporary relief by suspending his sentence and directing him to demonstrate “sincere and genuine measures” to clear the outstanding dues, which had swelled to nearly ₹9 crore.

• However, on February 2, the high court directed Rajpal to surrender, observing that the actor repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount to the complainant.

• The actor said he did not have the money to repay the amount, even as he had tried to gather the funds from all resources available to him.

• Actor Sonu Sood was the first from Bollywood to lend him support, as he signed him for his next film and gave him an undisclosed amount as a signing bonus, urging others from the industry to do the same.

• The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also urged all its members to support Rajpal Yadav as several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, reached out to his family.