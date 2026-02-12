Rajpal Yadav bail hearing live: High Court to decide actor's fate in ₹9 crore debt case as Bollywood lends support
Rajpal Yadav bail hearing live: The actor, who is in Tihar Jail in a ₹9 crore debt case, has applied for bail as the Bollywood fraternity rallies behind him. The Delhi High Court will rule on his application today.
• The actor had borrowed ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd in 2010 for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata.
• However, after the film failed at the box office, Rajpal failed to return the money to the organisation, leading to a court case.
• In 2018, a Magisterial Court convicted him and his wife, Radha, in April 2018 under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. After seven cheques issued to the complainant bounced, the actor was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment.
• The conviction was later upheld by a Sessions Court in early 2019. Rajpal Yadav eventually appealed in the High Court.
• In June 2024, the court granted temporary relief by suspending his sentence and directing him to demonstrate “sincere and genuine measures” to clear the outstanding dues, which had swelled to nearly ₹9 crore.
• However, on February 2, the high court directed Rajpal to surrender, observing that the actor repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount to the complainant.
• The actor said he did not have the money to repay the amount, even as he had tried to gather the funds from all resources available to him.
• Actor Sonu Sood was the first from Bollywood to lend him support, as he signed him for his next film and gave him an undisclosed amount as a signing bonus, urging others from the industry to do the same.
• The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also urged all its members to support Rajpal Yadav as several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, reached out to his family.
Rajpal Yadav bail hearing live: Sonu Sood offers assistance to Rajpal
As Rajpal Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail earlier this week, Sonu Sood said he would help the actor financially. Taking to social media, the actor-producer wrote, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”
Rajpal Yadav bail hearing live: What is the cheque bounce case
Rajpal Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd in 2010 for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. But he failed to repay the amount after the film flopped. By 2024, the amount had increased to ₹9 crore and several of Rajpal's cheques bounced. A magistrate court convicted him and his wife in 2018, which was upheld by another court in 2019. Rajpal appealed in the Delhi High Court.
Rajpal Yadav bail hearing live: Actor's bail application to be heard today
The Delhi High Court will hear actor Rajpal Yadav's bail application in a cheque bounce case on Thursday afternoon.