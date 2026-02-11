Why is Rajpal Yadav in Tihar jail? All you need to know about ₹9 crore cheque bounce case

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court declined to grant him more time in long-pending cheque bounce cases. The court refused to recall its earlier order directing him to surrender to jail authorities. Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail after a court order in a ₹2.5 crore cheque bounce case. (File photo)

Yadav, known for films such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Waqt, Phir Hera Pheri, Partner, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama and Chup Chup Ke, faces liability of nearly ₹9 crore in connection with the cases.

What is the cheque bounce case about? The matter dates back to 2010, when Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. The film did not perform well at the box office, leading to financial losses.

Subsequently, cheque bounce complaints were filed against him. In April 2018, a magisterial court convicted Yadav and sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment. A sessions court upheld the conviction in 2019.

Court’s Observations The High Court had earlier suspended his conviction in June 2024 on the condition that he make sincere efforts to settle the dispute. However, the court noted repeated breaches of undertakings given by Yadav regarding repayment.

While expressing “strong disapproval”, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the court could not be expected to “create special circumstances” merely because an individual belonged to a particular background or industry.

“Law rewards its compliance and not its contempt,” the court remarked, adding that leniency cannot continue in the face of persistent non-compliance.

Yadav’s senior counsel made a “mercy plea” seeking recall of the surrender order, stating that the actor was arranging funds and was ready to deposit ₹25 lakh immediately. The counsel also submitted that both sides had tentatively worked out a repayment schedule.

However, the court declined relief, observing that Yadav had already been directed to surrender by 4 pm on February 4. Justice Sharma stated that he would be heard only after complying with the surrender order.

“This Court cannot be expected to show or create special circumstances for any person merely because such a person belongs to a particular background or industry. Leniency, though sometimes necessary, cannot be extended endlessly, especially when it is met with continued non-compliance,” the court said.

The High Court recorded that Yadav was required to pay ₹1.35 crore in each of the seven cases. It also directed that the amount deposited earlier with the Registrar General be released to the complainant company.

The court noted that two demand drafts of ₹75 lakh each had been deposited in October 2025. Despite this, around ₹9 crore remained unpaid.

Following the court’s refusal to extend the deadline, Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail later on February 5. The court clarified that he may file an appropriate application after surrendering, in accordance with the law.

What did Rajpal Yadav say? Rajpal made an emotional statement moments before surrendering to the authorities. Breaking down while addressing the situation, he was quoted by News X as saying, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own. (Sir, what should I do? I don’t have the money. I see no other way… Sir, here we are all alone.)”