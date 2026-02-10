Tej Pratap Yadav offers ₹11 lakh to Rajpal Yadav as he is sent to Tihar jail in ₹9 crore debt case

With a spirit of human compassion and support, on behalf of the JJD family, I am providing financial assistance of ₹11,00,000 (eleven lakh rupees) to their family.

Tej Pratap took to his X account and wrote in Hindi, "I just received information about the pain of the family of the honorable Rajpal Yadav ji through the post of my elder brother Rao Inderjeet Yadav ji.

Actor Rajpal Yadav grabbed headlines a few days ago as it was reported that the Delhi HC refused to grant him any relief in his cheque-bounce cases, and he had to surrender. Actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhury stepped forward to share that they are willing to help Rajpal Yadav in this difficult time. Now, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav has announced a financial assistance of ₹11 lakh for the actor.

What is the case against Rajpal Yadav? The trouble began in 2010 when Rajpal took a loan of ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). The film’s failure at the box office sparked a repayment crisis, leading to a legal battle that saw a Magisterial Court convict him and his wife, Radha, in April 2018 under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. After seven cheques issued to the complainant bounced, the actor was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment, a conviction that was later upheld by a Sessions Court in early 2019.

In June 2024, the court granted temporary relief by suspending his sentence and directing him to demonstrate “sincere and genuine measures” to clear the outstanding dues, which had swelled to nearly ₹9 crore. However, this was soon followed by a recurring pattern of missed deadlines and unkept commitments. By October 2025, although Yadav deposited ₹75 lakh through two demand drafts, the court noted that the bulk of the liability remained unpaid.

This month Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered the actor to surrender, noting that leniency cannot be extended endlessly for anyone, regardless of their celebrity status. On February 4, 2026, the court rejected a last-minute “mercy plea” for a one-week extension to arrange funds, with the judge observing that Rajpal had failed to honour nearly 20 different undertakings in the past.