‘Sir kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahi hai’: Rajpal Yadav's statement before surrendering in cheque bounce case

Actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Thursday following a court order in a cheque bounce case involving around ₹2.5 crore. The development comes after the Delhi High Court rejected his final plea for more time to arrange funds, bringing an end to a long-running legal battle linked to his 2010 directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail after a court order in a ₹2.5 crore cheque bounce case. (Instagram/@rajpalofficial)

Rajpal Yadav surrendered in cheque bounce case According to a recent report, Rajpal made an emotional statement moments before surrendering to the authorities. Breaking down while addressing the situation, he was quoted by News X as saying, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own. (Sir, what should I do? I don’t have the money. I see no other way… Sir, here we are all alone.)”

Details about Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case The case traces its origins to 2010, when Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, pushing the actor into financial distress and making it difficult for him to repay the loan. Several cheques issued by Yadav subsequently bounced, prompting legal action under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In April 2018, a Magistrate’s Court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife under Section 138 of the Act and sentenced them to six months’ imprisonment. While Yadav challenged the verdict and sought relief through multiple appeals, the case continued for years, during which the outstanding amount reportedly rose to nearly ₹9 crore.

Over time, the actor repaid portions of the dues, including ₹75 lakh in 2025. However, repeated delays and failure to meet court-imposed deadlines led the judiciary to question his intent, with observations noting a “lack of seriousness” in resolving the matter. On February 4, 2026, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected Yadav’s final plea seeking a one-week extension to arrange funds. The court stated that repeated leniency could not be extended, regardless of an individual’s public profile, and directed the actor to surrender without further delay.