Rakul Preet Singh reveals it took 4 hours every day to transform into Surpanakha in Ramayana, thanks Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari

The most anticipated film of the year, Ramayana, has finally released in theatres. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Nitesh Tiwari's film is an adaptation of Valmiki's epic and also draws from other sources of the story, including Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. Rakul Preet Singh stars as Surpanakha in the film. The actor has now shared a heartfelt note on the journey of the film and expressed gratitude towards the makers.

Rakul shares BTS pics from Ramayana set

Rakul Preet Singh's Surpanakha was one of the highlights of the Ramayana.

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Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared BTS pics from the shoot. In one pic, she was seen getting her makeup done on the set, and in another, she stood in position on set as she got the cues for the scene. In the caption, Rakul shared that she has been eager to talk about the film for so long and finally the time has come. She said, “It has been such a special journey for me. It’s not every day that you get to be a part of a story that has been a part of our lives and culture for generations. To see Ramayana being brought to life on such a grand scale is truly something else. Being part of a story that means so much to our country, and seeing it come together on such a scale, makes this journey even more special.”

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{{^usCountry}} She also thanked the entire cast and crew, and added, “Thank you @iamnamitmalhotra and @niteshtiwari22 sir the visionaries who dreamt big and turned this vision a reality. Their hardwork and the desire to create something extraordinary from india to the world has been a very inspiring journey.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also thanked the entire cast and crew, and added, “Thank you @iamnamitmalhotra and @niteshtiwari22 sir the visionaries who dreamt big and turned this vision a reality. Their hardwork and the desire to create something extraordinary from india to the world has been a very inspiring journey.” {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive How long did it take Rakul Preet Singh to transform into Surpanakha for Ramayana? Rakul said her team spent four hours every day getting her ready for the role. She credited the makeup and costume teams for creating Surpanakha’s look. How much did Surpanakha’s chariot cost to make for Ramayana? The chariot cost ₹1.5 crore to build and took three months to complete. The production team made it functional while balancing its appearance and design. Why is Surpanakha important to the story of Ramayana? Surpanakha is Ravana’s sister. Her humiliation by Lakshman leads to the conflict that sets the Rama-Ravana war in motion.

Rakul gave a special shout out to her team and added, “@im__sal @aliyashaik28 and costumes team for creating my look... all the appreciation coming our way is their creativity and hardwork of getting me ready for 4 hours everyday. Feeling grateful and excited for everyone to experience this one! it’s not just a film. It’s a moment that makes me feel proud as an Indian.”

About Ramayana

Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu (played by Ranbir Kapoor), and his battle against the asura king Ravana (played by Yash) after the latter abducts his wife, Sita (played by Sai Pallavi). Surpanakha is Ravana's sister. Her insult at the hands of Rama's brother Lakshman leads to the Rama-Ravana war.

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Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. A sequel is scheduled for release in 2028.