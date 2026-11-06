Ramayana actor whose portions as Sumantra were edited out of Nitesh Tiwari film says he is grateful for the experience

The most anticipated film of the year, Ramayana, has finally released in theatres. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Nitesh Tiwari's film is an adaptation of Valmiki's epic and also draws from other sources of the story, including Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. Despite being divided into two parts, the film has not been able to include each and every character that was part of the epic. One such character was of Sumantra, played by actor Satyen Chaturvedi.

What the actor shared

Satyen Chaturvedi shared that being considered for a character from our epic was enough.

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In Ramayana, Sumantra was the trusted advisor and primary charioteer to King Dasharatha and later Lord Rama. Actor Satyen Chaturvedi shot for the film as Sumantra, but unfortunately, his scenes were not part of the final edit. Still, he has no regrets. The actor took to his Instagram to share pictures from the shoot days and said that he is still ‘grateful’ for the experience. He wrote, “Not every scene an actor shoots makes it to the final screen, and that’s part and parcel of our journey. My portions as Sumantra in @iamnamitmalhotra Ramayana, directed by @niteshtiwari22 , have been edited out.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Nevertheless, being considered for a character from our epic and getting the opportunity to be part of a film of this magnitude has been an incredible experience. A heartfelt thank you to @mukeshchhabracc for considering me for this role. The scenes may not have made it to the screen, but the memories and the experience will always remain. Grateful to have been a part of this magnificent journey. Thank you, Universe. Jai Shree Ram.” About Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Nevertheless, being considered for a character from our epic and getting the opportunity to be part of a film of this magnitude has been an incredible experience. A heartfelt thank you to @mukeshchhabracc for considering me for this role. The scenes may not have made it to the screen, but the memories and the experience will always remain. Grateful to have been a part of this magnificent journey. Thank you, Universe. Jai Shree Ram.” About Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu (played by Ranbir Kapoor), and his battle against the asura king Ravana (played by Yash) after the latter abducts his wife, Sita (played by Sai Pallavi).

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Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. A sequel is scheduled for release in 2028.