Ramayana advance booking races to 150 crore in final hours before release; Ranbir Kapoor-Yash film beats Adipurush, but way behind Dhurandhar 2

Advance bookings for Ramayana are set to come to a close as the film enters the home stretch. Hours remain before the film's first screenings on Thursday morning, and pre-sales are at their peak. Advance bookings crossed the ₹100 crore mark on Tuesday and are now racing towards the ₹150-crore mark.

Ramayana advance bookings

Ramayana will release worldwide on November 5.

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For the first 10 days after advance bookings for Ramayana opened on Dussehra, pre-sales did not gain momentum. That was largely due to a standoff between the exhibitors and the distributors over revenue sharing. Once that was resolved over the weekend, more screens opened, and advance bookings gained momentum. By Wednesday afternoon, the number of screens for the film had increased to over 6000. Over a thousand of these were added in the last 24 hours. By noon on November 4, less than 24 hours before the film releases, Ramayana had grossed a staggering ₹78 crore in pre-sales in India. This includes an impressive ₹34 crore from the opening day itself. What is truly impressive about Ramayana’s advance-booking trend is that the entire weekend is seeing huge demand for tickets, not just on opening day. Ramayana has now sold over 20 lakh tickets in pre-sales across India.

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{{^usCountry}} Overseas, Ramayana has reached the $6 million mark in pre-sales. This includes $1.5 million from the Wednesday paid previews in the United States, which is among the highest for an Indian film. As of noon, Ramayana has grossed ₹135 crore in advance bookings worldwide, with trade insiders predicting the figure to reach ₹150 crore by the end of the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overseas, Ramayana has reached the $6 million mark in pre-sales. This includes $1.5 million from the Wednesday paid previews in the United States, which is among the highest for an Indian film. As of noon, Ramayana has grossed ₹135 crore in advance bookings worldwide, with trade insiders predicting the figure to reach ₹150 crore by the end of the day. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive How much has Ramayana earned from advance bookings? By noon on November 4, Ramayana had grossed ₹135 crore in worldwide advance bookings, including ₹78 crore in India. Trade insiders expected worldwide pre-sales to approach ₹150 crore by the end of the day. Why did Ramayana's advance bookings gain momentum late? A revenue-sharing dispute between exhibitors and distributors initially held back bookings, with many screens opening only after it was resolved. More screens became available as release day approached, helping pre-sales accelerate. How do Ramayana's opening-day advance bookings compare with Adipurush and Dhurandhar 2? Ramayana was projected to reach about ₹40 crore in opening-day advance bookings in India, ahead of Adipurush's ₹26 crore. It remained well behind Dhurandhar 2, which recorded ₹95.6 crore in pre-release bookings overall.

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Ramayana beats Bollywood biggies but far behind all-time record

Ramayana looks set to gross ₹40 crore in advance bookings for its opening day across India. The film has already beaten the marks of Bollywood blockbusters such as Pathaan ( ₹27.2 crore), Stree 2 ( ₹28.3 crore), and Animal ( ₹32.3 crore), as well as Adipurush ( ₹26 crore), the previous adaptation of the epic. It is projected to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( ₹34.5 crore) by the afternoon. However, it is a long way behind Hindi cinema’s all-time record, set by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge earlier this year. The Aditya Dhar film amassed ₹95.6 crore before release in March. This was aided by paid previews, but even after excluding them, Dhurandhar 2’s day 1 advance booking haul of ₹50+ crore is beyond Ramayana’s reach.

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Ashish Saksena, COO - cinemas, BookMyShow said, “Ramayana’s advance booking trajectory signals the arrival of a major theatrical event. With nearly a million tickets sold on BookMyShow ahead of the release, the film has set a new benchmark for pre-Diwali period becoming the biggest movie title on the platform. Even for a Diwali-window, the film is poised to set new box office records, looking at the advance sales trends. What stands out is not just the scale of bookings, but the acceleration in demand as release day approaches, the strength of its opening-day sales and the traction across multiple language markets."

He added that while Hindi accounted for nearly three-fourths of the advance bookings, the Kannada and Telugu dubbed versions were also witnessing strong demand. According to him, this reflected the growing maturity of language markets for large-scale cinematic experiences. He noted that premium formats such as IMAX, 3D, 4D, Dolby and EPIQ were contributing disproportionately to the overall ticket value, with one in every five tickets booked being for a premium format.

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All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first part is scheduled for worldwide release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028. The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.