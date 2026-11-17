Ramayana continues to bring audiences to theatres, even as the film enters its second week. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was released on November 5 and has maintained a strong run at the box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the first part of the two-film adaptation of Valmiki's epic has found an audience across languages. The film has witnessed a bit of a drop but it is now inching towards ₹850 crore milestone in India.

Ramayana box office update

Ramayana box office: Film inches towards ₹850 crore in India as collections drop 10% on second Wednesday.

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk, on its 13th day in theatres, the film added another ₹28.70 crore to its India net collection, taking the total to ₹821.30 crore. The film recorded collections across 22,526 shows on Tuesday. The Hindi version contributed the largest share, earning ₹21 crore.

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The Hindi version is doing most of the heavy lifting for Ramayana at the box office. It contributed nearly 80% of the day's total collection and continues to account for the largest number of screenings. However, even then, the second Wednesday saw around 10.3% dip from previous day's collection.

What is Ramayana about?

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana tells the story of Lord Rama (Ranbir Kapoor) and Sita (Sai Pallavi), whose lives change during their 14-year exile in the forest. The story takes a turn when Ravana (Yash), the powerful king of Lanka, abducts Sita. What follows is the battle between good and evil, forming the central conflict of the epic. The film also stars Ravie Dubey, Addinath Kothare, Indira Krishnan, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha, Lara Dutta among others. Prime Focus Studios is producing the project alongside DNEG, the eight-time Academy Award-winning production and visual effects studio, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

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{{^usCountry}} On Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ranbir had talked about playin the lead role and said, “When this role was offered to me, I knew that this isn't just a role, it is a big responsibility. My first instinct was fear, that if I am qualified enough to play this role? Whether I will be able to do this role? The faith of crores of people is linked to Lord Shri Ram. But very soon this fear turned into gratitude.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ranbir had talked about playin the lead role and said, “When this role was offered to me, I knew that this isn't just a role, it is a big responsibility. My first instinct was fear, that if I am qualified enough to play this role? Whether I will be able to do this role? The faith of crores of people is linked to Lord Shri Ram. But very soon this fear turned into gratitude.” {{/usCountry}}

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Previously, Hindustan Times has reported learnt that once the film's theatrical window ends, viewers in India will be able to watch the filmn on JioHotstar through a dedicated on-demand purchase option. The partnership is aimed at reaching audiences who may not have access to the film in cinemas, while offering the best possible viewing quality supported by their devices.