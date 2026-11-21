Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to dominate the box office, even in its third weekend, bringing another major milestone for the film. Despite the Diwali holiday period coming to an end, the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer has maintained its momentum and witnessed further growth over the weekend. The film did great business on its opening day, setting a new record for a pre-Diwali release in India. After a dip, the film showed a sharp growth over the extended Diwali holiday period. It crossed ₹500 crore within 6 days of release.

Ramayana box office update

Ramayana released in theatres on November 5.

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Advance bookings for Ramayana opened on Dussehra, 15 days before release. By the time of its release, the film had already sold tickets worth ₹200 crore worldwide. The film went on to collect ₹64.85 crore in India on its first day of release, becoming the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history. The film then earned ₹107 crore net on Monday and ₹94 crore net on Tuesday, both the highest in Indian cinema history. Ramayana entered the elite 500-crore club by the end of its first week.

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The latest update on Sacnilk states that Ramayana has now surpassed the 900-crore club. On its 3rd Saturday, Ramayana collected ₹43.15 crore. This brings the total collection of the film to ₹906.90 crore. Ramayana has already surpassed the liftime haul of many big blockbusters like Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor's previous theatrical release Animal.

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About Ramayana

{{^usCountry}} Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and his battle against the asura king Ravana after the latter abducts his wife, Sita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and his battle against the asura king Ravana after the latter abducts his wife, Sita. {{/usCountry}}

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Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.

Ahead of the release, there has been considerable discussion about whether it will be able to recover its enormous reported budget of ₹4000 crore (for both parts of the film). Lara Dutta, who plays Kaikeyi, told NDTV, “So, will the film make its money back or recover it? I am pretty, pretty, pretty certain it will, not just through the box office, but with whatever Namit has decided to do with it. I don't think it will just recover. I think it will far surpass it.”