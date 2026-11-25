Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is inching closer to the ₹1,000 crore mark at the Indian box office, but its latest collection suggests that the film is beginning to lose steam. After maintaining a strong run for three weeks, the mythological drama witnessed a sharp drop on its third Wednesday. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film recorded its lowest single-day collection since its release, despite continuing to run across nearly 15,000 shows nationwide.

Ramayana box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana faces a major box-office test on day 21. more less

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According to the latest figures from Sacnilk, Ramayana collected ₹7.37 crore net in India on Day 21 from 14,886 shows. This takes the film's total India gross collection to ₹1,170.85 crore, with its net collection standing at ₹980.32 crore.

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The Wednesday figures mark a considerable fall from the film's previous day's earnings. On Day 20, the film had collected ₹17.50 crore, more than double its latest daily total. This makes day 21 its weakest day at the domestic box office so far. The drop comes after three weeks of a strong theatrical run. While the film is still drawing audiences across multiple languages, its daily collections have now taken a hit. With its India net total at ₹980.32 crore, the film is within touching distance of the ₹1,000 crore mark.

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Ramayana cast and crew

{{^usCountry}} Titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets, the film is the first part of a two-film adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi essays the role of Goddess Sita, and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets, the film is the first part of a two-film adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi essays the role of Goddess Sita, and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari. {{/usCountry}}

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Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film has been mounted on a grand scale. DNEG and ReDefine have worked on its visual effects, while the music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

Ramayana advances in the shortlists

Ramayana has made it to the top 20 contenders in the Visual Effects category for the 99th Academy Awards. It joins several big Hollywood productions on the list, including Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey and Avengers: Doomsday. According to Variety, multiple sources confirmed that the Visual Effects Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) had informed the teams behind the 20 films advancing to the next round ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The film is also one of three Sony Pictures projects to feature among the contenders.

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This comes shortly after Ramayana secured spots on two technical shortlists for the 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards. The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the shortlisted films on Monday, with Nitesh's directorial making the cut in both Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design.