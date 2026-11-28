Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, released in theatres on November 5. The mythological epic had a great first week even though it dipped in the second week. Still, in three weeks the film has turned out to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films. The film crossed the ₹1000 crore mark at the box office yesterday.

Ramayana box office update

Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana adaptation. more less

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Advance bookings for Ramayana opened on Dussehra, 15 days before release. By the time of its release, the film had already sold tickets worth ₹200 crore worldwide. The film went on to collect ₹64.85 crore in India on its first day of release, becoming the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history. Friday saw a dip, and the film collected only ₹48.05 crore. The film picked up on Saturday with a haul of ₹69.80 crore. The film then earned ₹107 crore net on Monday and ₹94 crore net on Tuesday, both the highest in Indian cinema history.

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The film saw a dip again but maintained momentum right after the Diwali holidays, crossing the ₹600 crore mark. To combat this, the film’s makers slashed ticket prices across India. This helped in keeping the film steady over the last few days.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest update on Sacnilk states that Ramayana has collected ₹12.02 crore, which is a good improvement from Friday, when it had minted ₹8.45 crore. The film's growth can be attributed to the weekend, even as new releases Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9 continue to take up screens. The total box office collection of Ramayana currently stands at ₹1,012.57 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest update on Sacnilk states that Ramayana has collected ₹12.02 crore, which is a good improvement from Friday, when it had minted ₹8.45 crore. The film's growth can be attributed to the weekend, even as new releases Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9 continue to take up screens. The total box office collection of Ramayana currently stands at ₹1,012.57 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana is now the fourth Indian film to cross the ₹1000 crore mark at the box office, after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and his battle against the asura king Ravana after the latter abducts his wife, Sita.

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Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Lara Dutta, Shobana, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, and Adinath Kothare also star in it, while Anupam Kher voiced Jatayu. The second part is set for release on Diwali 2028.