Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, is showing no sign of slowing down. The epic mythological drama which is now in its fourth week in theatres, has outperformed new releases on Friday to register a solid weekend at the box office. The film has already crossed the ₹1000 crore mark at the box office in India.

Ramayana box office update

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi play Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ramayana was the biggest release of the year. The film went on to collect ₹64.85 crore in India on its first day of release, becoming the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history. he film picked up on Saturday with a haul of ₹69.80 crore. The film then earned ₹107 crore net on Monday and ₹94 crore net on Tuesday, both the highest in Indian cinema history.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Yash plays Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1.

In its third week, the film saw a dip in collections, and to combat this, the film’s makers slashed ticket prices across India. This has worked in the film's favour, as the film managed to stay steady during the weekdays. The latest update from Sacnilk states that Ramayana collected ₹17.70 crore, which is above last day's haul when the film had minted ₹14.65 crore. This brings the total box office collection of Ramayana to ₹1,032.90 crore.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What was Ramayana’s India box office collection on day 25? Ramayana collected ₹14.67 crore on day 25, taking its reported India box office total to ₹1,029.87 crore. Why did Ramayana continue to perform well in its fourth weekend? The film continued earning in double digits despite new releases. Ticket prices had also been reduced across India after collections dipped, helping it stay steady during weekdays. How much did Ramayana earn worldwide, and what was its rank? After 24 days, Ramayana had grossed ₹1,814.55 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. It had surpassed Dhurandhar 2 to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film.

{{^usCountry}} Ramayana is earning in double digits even in its 4th weekend when Friday releases like Yeh Prem Moh Liya and Gunmaaster G9 have not picked up so far shows that viewers are still prefering to go for Ramayana over any other film even now. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is the fourth Indian film to cross the ₹1000 crore"> ₹1000 crore mark at the box office, after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. It is the second Bollywood film to reach the milestone after Dhurandhar 2, which released earlier this year. About the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramayana is earning in double digits even in its 4th weekend when Friday releases like Yeh Prem Moh Liya and Gunmaaster G9 have not picked up so far shows that viewers are still prefering to go for Ramayana over any other film even now. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is the fourth Indian film to cross the ₹1000 crore"> ₹1000 crore mark at the box office, after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. It is the second Bollywood film to reach the milestone after Dhurandhar 2, which released earlier this year. About the film {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Amid its successful box office run, the Ramayana team met Home Minister Amit Shah on November 26. Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor recently met the Home Minister during their visit to Delhi. The makers shared a video from the meeting, captioning it, “Team Ramayana was honoured to meet Home Minister Shri @AmitShah as the film continues to receive immense love across the country and in cinemas worldwide.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi in key roles, among others.