156 crore on a Monday, beating Dhurandhar 2, outpacing Pushpa 2: Ramayana's incredible box office comeback in numbers

Mondays are traditionally not a film’s best friend at the box office. Most films around the world release on Fridays and do their best business over the weekend. Mondays are when the collections drop. Over the last few years, with shorter theatrical runs, the Monday tests have become sharper and the drops bigger. That is why whenever a film earns big on Monday, it is a sign of a healthy lifetime run. Of course, it is easier for word of mouth to propel smaller films like The Kashmir Files or Hanuman Ansh, but every once in a while, a film like Ramayana comes along. The Nitesh Tiwari film made the most of post-Diwali holidays to mount the biggest Monday ever seen in Indian cinema history, with a collection so gargantuan that it dwarfed even the Baahubalis and Dhurandhars of the world.

Ramayana’s manic Monday

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

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On Monday, its fifth day in theatres, Ramayana finally breathed free as the Diwali festivities ended, but the holidays did not. The film saw a spectacular 91% jump in domestic collections. It earned ₹107.50 crore net in India on the day, a new record for Mondays. Prior to this, the record belonged to Baahubali 2, which earned ₹80 crore net in all languages on its first Monday.

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Biggest Mondays for Indian films Rank Film Domestic net 1 Ramayana ₹ 107.50 crore 2 Baahubali 2 ₹ 80.00 crore 3 Pushpa 2 ₹ 64.45 crore 4 Dhurandhar 2 ₹ 60.00 crore 5 Tiger 3 ₹ 58.00 crore View All

Ramayana beats Dhurandhar 2 and Tiger 3

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{{^usCountry}} In Bollywood, the record belonged to Dhurandhar 2, which earned ₹60 crore net on its first Monday earlier this year. Ramayana took that record, too. However, both Baahubali 2 and Dhurandhar 2 had their first Monday hauls on a non-holiday. Ramayana benefitted from the Govardhan Puja holiday on its first Monday. The previous festive Monday record for an Indian film was held by Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. The 2023 film earned ₹58 crore net on Diwali, a Monday. Outpacing Pushpa 2’s breakneck pace {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Bollywood, the record belonged to Dhurandhar 2, which earned ₹60 crore net on its first Monday earlier this year. Ramayana took that record, too. However, both Baahubali 2 and Dhurandhar 2 had their first Monday hauls on a non-holiday. Ramayana benefitted from the Govardhan Puja holiday on its first Monday. The previous festive Monday record for an Indian film was held by Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. The 2023 film earned ₹58 crore net on Diwali, a Monday. Outpacing Pushpa 2’s breakneck pace {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive How much did Ramayana earn on its first Monday? Ramayana collected ₹107.50 crore net in India on its fifth day, its biggest single-day domestic haul so far. Including overseas earnings, its Monday total was ₹156 crore. Why did Ramayana’s box office collections surge on Monday? The film benefited from the Govardhan Puja holiday after Diwali, when audiences had time off in India. It recorded a 91% jump in domestic collections, alongside strong ticket sales and positive word of mouth. How did Ramayana’s Monday collection compare with Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2? Ramayana’s ₹107.50 crore net domestic Monday haul surpassed Dhurandhar 2’s ₹60 crore first-Monday record and Baahubali 2’s ₹80 crore mark. It also sold around 1.4 lakh tickets per hour on BookMyShow, ahead of the cited rates for Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar 2.

Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as the biggest opening film in Indian cinema history in 2024. On its release day, the Allu Arjun blockbuster raked in ₹164 crore net in India. During the day, the film sold 1.07 lakh tickets per hour on BookMyShow. It remained the only film to have a lakh tickets per hour on the platform till Dhurandhar 2 joined in this year. Ramayana beat both these films on Monday. Around noon, the film was selling 1.4 lakh tickets per hour, a new record for BookMyShow.

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₹ 156 crore in a day

Ramayana earned ₹107.50 crore net ( ₹131 crore gross) in India on Monday, its single-largest collection since release. Overseas, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer did not have the benefit of a post-Diwali holiday, but it still brought in $2.7 million from international markets. This gave the film a single-day haul of ₹156 crore on Monday, one of the highest for any Indian film on a non-release weekday.

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All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first part of a duology. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for release on Diwali 2028. The film has earned ₹663 crore gross worldwide in five days so far, and will be looking to cross the ₹1000 crore mark by its second weekend.