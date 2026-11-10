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156 crore on a Monday, beating Dhurandhar 2, outpacing Pushpa 2: Ramayana's incredible box office comeback in numbers

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana had its biggest day on Monday, and also broke several all-time box office records.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026, 11:48:12 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Mondays are traditionally not a film’s best friend at the box office. Most films around the world release on Fridays and do their best business over the weekend. Mondays are when the collections drop. Over the last few years, with shorter theatrical runs, the Monday tests have become sharper and the drops bigger. That is why whenever a film earns big on Monday, it is a sign of a healthy lifetime run. Of course, it is easier for word of mouth to propel smaller films like The Kashmir Files or Hanuman Ansh, but every once in a while, a film like Ramayana comes along. The Nitesh Tiwari film made the most of post-Diwali holidays to mount the biggest Monday ever seen in Indian cinema history, with a collection so gargantuan that it dwarfed even the Baahubalis and Dhurandhars of the world.

Ramayana’s manic Monday

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

On Monday, its fifth day in theatres, Ramayana finally breathed free as the Diwali festivities ended, but the holidays did not. The film saw a spectacular 91% jump in domestic collections. It earned 107.50 crore net in India on the day, a new record for Mondays. Prior to this, the record belonged to Baahubali 2, which earned 80 crore net in all languages on its first Monday.

Biggest Mondays for Indian films
RankFilmDomestic net
1Ramayana 107.50 crore
2Baahubali 2 80.00 crore
3Pushpa 2 64.45 crore
4Dhurandhar 2 60.00 crore
5Tiger 3 58.00 crore
View All

Ramayana beats Dhurandhar 2 and Tiger 3

Deep Dive

How much did Ramayana earn on its first Monday?

Ramayana collected ₹107.50 crore net in India on its fifth day, its biggest single-day domestic haul so far. Including overseas earnings, its Monday total was ₹156 crore.

Why did Ramayana’s box office collections surge on Monday?

The film benefited from the Govardhan Puja holiday after Diwali, when audiences had time off in India. It recorded a 91% jump in domestic collections, alongside strong ticket sales and positive word of mouth.

How did Ramayana’s Monday collection compare with Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2?

Ramayana’s ₹107.50 crore net domestic Monday haul surpassed Dhurandhar 2’s ₹60 crore first-Monday record and Baahubali 2’s ₹80 crore mark. It also sold around 1.4 lakh tickets per hour on BookMyShow, ahead of the cited rates for Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar 2.
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Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as the biggest opening film in Indian cinema history in 2024. On its release day, the Allu Arjun blockbuster raked in 164 crore net in India. During the day, the film sold 1.07 lakh tickets per hour on BookMyShow. It remained the only film to have a lakh tickets per hour on the platform till Dhurandhar 2 joined in this year. Ramayana beat both these films on Monday. Around noon, the film was selling 1.4 lakh tickets per hour, a new record for BookMyShow.

156 crore in a day

Ramayana earned 107.50 crore net ( 131 crore gross) in India on Monday, its single-largest collection since release. Overseas, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer did not have the benefit of a post-Diwali holiday, but it still brought in $2.7 million from international markets. This gave the film a single-day haul of 156 crore on Monday, one of the highest for any Indian film on a non-release weekday.

All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first part of a duology. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for release on Diwali 2028. The film has earned 663 crore gross worldwide in five days so far, and will be looking to cross the 1000 crore mark by its second weekend.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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