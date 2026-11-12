Ramayana crosses 1000 crore at the box office in 8 days, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer is the third fastest Indian film to do so

Barely a week after its release in theatres, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has entered the 1000-crore club. On Thursday, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer crossed ₹1000 crore in worldwide gross on the back of a strong opening weekend, followed by all-time record-setting weekdays. Ramayana is only the third Indian film to reach the ₹1000-crore mark in its opening weekend and also the third fastest to the milestone.

Ramayana’s journey to ₹ 1000 crore

Ramayana released worldwide on November 5.

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Ramayana opened in theatres on November 5, three days before Diwali. It had a good, but not great, start, earning ₹128 crore worldwide on its opening day. Positive reviews and early reactions led to positive word of mouth, helping the film take off overseas. At home, however, the film was curtailed by the Diwali festivities. Regardless, Ramayana managed ₹507 crore in its four-day opening weekend.

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The real mayhem began on Monday as the film capitalised on the Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj breaks to rack up back-to-back ₹150-crore days. Ramayana then continued the trend with an exceptionally strong Wednesday, ending with ₹935 crore gross in seven days. The film finishes its extended eight-day opening week. The film then added ₹29 crore in advance bookings for Thursday in India and about $1.5 million overseas, bringing the haul to around ₹980 crore as Thursday began. According to trade estimates, Ramayana had crossed the ₹1000 crore mark on the back of Thursday spot bookings by late afternoon, entering the club in its eighth day in theatres.

Fastest Indian films to ₹ 1000 crore

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Deep Dive How many days did Ramayana take to cross ₹1,000 crore worldwide? Ramayana crossed ₹1,000 crore in worldwide gross on its eighth day in theatres, according to trade estimates. It is the third-fastest Indian film to reach the milestone. What helped Ramayana cross ₹1,000 crore at the box office so quickly? Positive reviews and word of mouth helped the film gain momentum, while holiday breaks supported strong weekday collections. Its overseas earnings also picked up after a slower opening weekend. Which Indian films reached ₹1,000 crore faster than Ramayana? Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar: The Revenge reached ₹1,000 crore in seven days each. Ramayana did so in eight days, ahead of Baahubali 2, which took 10 days.

{{^usCountry}} Baahubali The Conclusion was the first Indian film to reach the ₹1000 crore mark in May 2017, just over a week after its release. Dangal joined it later that month, propelled by its belated release in China. Since then, eight other Indian films have grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide, with Ramayana becoming the 11th overall. However, Ramayana is the third-fastest to reach the mark, doing so in eight days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baahubali The Conclusion was the first Indian film to reach the ₹1000 crore mark in May 2017, just over a week after its release. Dangal joined it later that month, propelled by its belated release in China. Since then, eight other Indian films have grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide, with Ramayana becoming the 11th overall. However, Ramayana is the third-fastest to reach the mark, doing so in eight days. {{/usCountry}}

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Fastest Indian films to ₹ 1000 crore Film Days to 1000 crore Final gross Pushpa 2: The Rule 7 ₹ 1742 crore Dhurandhar: The Revenge 7 ₹ 1853 crore Ramayana Part 1 8 ₹ 1000+ crore Baahubali: The Conclusion 10 ₹ 1788 crore RRR 16 ₹ 1230 crore KGF Chapter 2 18 ₹ 1204 crore Jawan 18 ₹ 1148 crore Dhurandhar 21 ₹ 1307 crore Kalki 2898 AD 25 ₹ 1042 crore Pathaan 27 ₹ 1050 crore View All

This is bettered only by Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, both of which reached the mark in seven days. Ramayana beat the pace set by Baahubali 2 (10 days), RRR (16 days) and KGF Chapter 2 (18 days). It was way ahead of the pace of Shah Rukh Khan’s two 1000-crore hits - Jawan (18 days) and Pathaan (27 days).

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All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first of a two-part film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part is running in theatres, while the second part is set for a Diwali 2028 release.