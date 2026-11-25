India’s most expensive film, Ramayana Part One, has added another feather to its hat in the middle of a stupendous box-office run. The film has been selected as one of the top 20 films considered for the Best Visual Effects Oscar this year. Variety has reported that the Nitesh Tiwari film is competing with some of the biggest Hollywood productions and Japan’s path-breaking Godzilla Minus Zero.

Ramayana in Oscars longlist

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in the movie. more less

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Ramayana, made on a reported ₹1600-crore budget, has been praised for its visual effects and CGI, with many calling it the best ever from Indian cinema and on par with the best from Hollywood. It boasts VFX from DNEG, an eight-time Oscar-winning studio that has also worked on Dune, Interstellar, and other major films. This time, DNEG’s work has brought Ramayana into the top 20 films considered for the Best Visual Effects prize at the 2027 Academy Awards.

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According to Variety, the film is competing with Hollywood giants like Dune: Part Three, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, Project Hail Mary, Disclosure Day, and Avengers: Doomsday. Smaller films like Whalefall and The Sheep Detectives are also in the fray, as is Japanese box-office blockbuster Godzilla: Minus Zero, which released globally alongside Ramayana. Its predecessor, Godzilla Minus One, won the Visual Effects prize at the Oscars in 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} Ramayana, which had a wide global release from Sony Pictures, is faring well in the West during the awards season. Apart from the Oscars buzz, it has also been shortlisted in two categories at the Critics Choice Awards for next year - Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design. The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the shortlisted films on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramayana, which had a wide global release from Sony Pictures, is faring well in the West during the awards season. Apart from the Oscars buzz, it has also been shortlisted in two categories at the Critics Choice Awards for next year - Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design. The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the shortlisted films on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film is an adaptation of Valmiki’s epic of the same name. The first of a two-part film, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, alongside a huge ensemble cast. The film opened to largely positive reviews in India, and mixed reviews overseas. Internationally, the film has released with a 30-minute truncated version titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. In the 20 days since its release, Ramayana has earned ₹1735 crore worldwide, including $65 million overseas.