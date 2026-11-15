Ramayana worldwide box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor's epic crosses 1200 crore, but Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 stays ahead in the race

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has had a terrific run at the box office, crossing the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide within just nine days of its release. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film, which hit theatres on November 5 during the Diwali festive season, has continued to draw audiences in India and overseas. Titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets, the mythological drama features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is the first part of a two-film saga, with the second instalment expected to release in 2028.

Ramayana box office collection

Ramayana's box office rampage continues! Film crosses ₹1,200 crore worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 stays on top.

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According to the trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana saw another strong day at the box office on Saturday. On day 10, the film earned ₹72.90 crore net in India across 23,451 shows. The film's total India gross has now reached ₹819.50 crore. After adding ₹30 crore, the film's overseas gross stands at ₹408.50 crore. This takes its worldwide collection to ₹1228 crore in just ten days.

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Dhurandhar 2 continues to lead the worldwide box office race

{{^usCountry}} While Ramayana has recorded an impressive day 10 collection in India, it is still trailing Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the worldwide box office. The film continues to hold the top spot, despite Ramayana's rapid growth over the past few days. By day 10, Dhurandhar 2 had recorded ₹1255.41 crore collection at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Ramayana has recorded an impressive day 10 collection in India, it is still trailing Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the worldwide box office. The film continues to hold the top spot, despite Ramayana's rapid growth over the past few days. By day 10, Dhurandhar 2 had recorded ₹1255.41 crore collection at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Ramayana's journey to the ₹1000 crore club has been faster than several major Indian blockbusters. Only Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar: The Revenge reached the milestone sooner, taking seven days each. Ramayana managed it in nine days, beating Baahubali 2, which took 10 days, RRR, which needed 16 days, and KGF: Chapter 2, which took 18 days. It has also reached the milestone much faster than Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan. While Jawan took 18 days to cross ₹1000 crore worldwide, Pathaan took 27 days. Ramayana's numbers reflect the strong response the film has received across its different language versions and international markets.

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Ramayana to open the BRICS segment at IFFI 2026

The film's box office success is not its only recent achievement. Ramayana will also be the first film screened in the BRICS segment at the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is scheduled to begin in Goa on November 20. According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the segment will feature films from all 11 BRICS member countries, as well as partner nations. The initiative aims to bring films from around the world to Indian audiences and showcase a range of cinematic styles and stories.