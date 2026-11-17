Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana may have lost the festive momentum at the box office, but the film refuses to slow down even on weekdays. On its third Monday, the film saw its first big drop in collections as the festive cheer and the weekend ended. Yet, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer had enough legs to mint ₹50 crore worldwide, a solid number for any Monday, let alone the third. This has kept the mythological epic as the best-paced Indian film in the first two weeks of release.

Ramayana worldwide box office update

Yash plays Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

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The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer had seven consecutive days where it grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide. That run came to an end last Thursday, before Saturday and Sunday propped Ramayana up again. On Monday, the penny finally dropped. The film earned ₹32 crore net in India on its 12th day, a 57% drop from the Sunday haul of ₹75 crore. But by no means was the day disappointing for the film. A drop of less than 60% for such a big film is a sign that audience interest remains. After 12 days, Ramayana’s domestic haul now stands at ₹792 crore net ( ₹947 crore gross).

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Overseas, Ramayana turned over a new leaf after a subpar start. As the film followed its staggered release in additional international markets, the numbers began to grow. Thanks to a solid showing in the US and in niche markets like Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, Ramayana has now earned over $51 million overseas. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to ₹1437 crore after 12 days. The film is now the fifth-highest-grossing in Indian cinema history.

Ramayana outpaces the biggest Indian blockbusters

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{{^usCountry}} Ramayana reached ₹1400 crore in just 12 days, the fastest for an Indian film ever. At the end of 12 days, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge had earned ₹1394 crore worldwide, while Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule was further behind with collections of ₹1335 crore. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 was way back at around ₹1100 crore. With Ramayana outpacing all these blockbusters, there is hope that the film can surpass their lifetime hauls and breach the elusive ₹2000-crore mark. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramayana reached ₹1400 crore in just 12 days, the fastest for an Indian film ever. At the end of 12 days, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge had earned ₹1394 crore worldwide, while Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule was further behind with collections of ₹1335 crore. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 was way back at around ₹1100 crore. With Ramayana outpacing all these blockbusters, there is hope that the film can surpass their lifetime hauls and breach the elusive ₹2000-crore mark. {{/usCountry}}

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All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first of a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part is running in theatres, while the second part is set for a Diwali 2028 release.