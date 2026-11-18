Even as Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has lost the festive momentum at the box office, the film continues to break records and reach milestones each day. Less than two weeks into its release, Ramayana is inching closer to the ₹1500-crore mark and is also outperforming several all-time blockbusters overseas. Ramayana began strongly in India with slightly subpar performance overseas, but after its opening weekend, the film has strengthened its performance in the international territories as well.

Ramayana worldwide box office update

Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana adaptation.

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The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer had seven consecutive days where it grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide. That run came to an end last Thursday, before Saturday and Sunday propped Ramayana up again. Both Monday and Tuesday saw lower collections as the film faced its first major drop, rather belatedly. On Tuesday, Ramayana earned ₹28 crore net in India, its lowest single-day haul since its release. However, this was enough to take the film past ₹800 crore net, making it only the third Hindi film to reach the milestone after the two Dhurandhars. Ramayana’s domestic haul now stands at ₹821 crore net ( ₹981 crore gross).

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{{^usCountry}} Overseas, Ramayana turned over a new leaf after a subpar start. As the film followed its staggered release in additional international markets, the numbers began to grow. Thanks to a solid showing in the US and in niche markets like Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, Ramayana actually saw a jump in overseas collections on Tuesday, minting over $1.3 million overseas. This takes its overseas gross to over $53 million. As a result, Ramayana has now earned ₹1483 crore worldwide after 13 days. The film will cross ₹1500 crore on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overseas, Ramayana turned over a new leaf after a subpar start. As the film followed its staggered release in additional international markets, the numbers began to grow. Thanks to a solid showing in the US and in niche markets like Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, Ramayana actually saw a jump in overseas collections on Tuesday, minting over $1.3 million overseas. This takes its overseas gross to over $53 million. As a result, Ramayana has now earned ₹1483 crore worldwide after 13 days. The film will cross ₹1500 crore on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana’s overseas collections break records

On Sunday, Ramayana became only the seventh Indian film to cross $50 million in overseas earnings, and only the third to do so without releasing in China. As of Tuesday, its overseas gross stands at $53.4 million, the sixth highest for any Indian film. It has already surpassed the lifetime international collections of several big overseas hits from India, including Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge ($51 million), Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ($49 million), and SS Rajamouli’s RRR ($40 million).

All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first of a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part is running in theatres, while the second part is set for a Diwali 2028 release.