It’s another day and another milestone for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Despite losing some of the festive momentum at the box office, the film continues to break records and reach milestones each day. Two weeks after its release, Ramayana has crossed the ₹1500-crore mark, becoming the fastest Indian film to reach the milestone on the back of an impressive overseas performance.

Ramayana worldwide box office update

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.

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The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer had seven consecutive days when it grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide. There was a revival on its second weekend before the inevitable drop. On Wednesday, the film fell below ₹50 crore in single-day gross for the first time since its release, bringing in only ₹37 crore.

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On Wednesday, Ramayana earned ₹23 crore net in India, its lowest single-day haul since its release. However, this was enough to take the film’s domestic haul to ₹844 crore net ( ₹1008 crore gross). On Wednesday, Ramayana became the second-highest-grossing Hindi film in India, eclipsing Dhurandhar and trailing only its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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{{^usCountry}} Overseas, Ramayana turned over a new leaf after a subpar start. Thanks to a solid showing in the US and in niche markets like Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, Ramayana actually maintained its overseas run even at the end of the second week. On day 14, the film earned less than $1 million in a day for the first time. However, this was enough to take its overseas gross to $54 million. As a result, Ramayana has now earned ₹1519 crore worldwide after 14 days. It is only the fifth Indian film to cross the ₹1500-crore threshold. Ramayana is the fastest Indian film to ₹ 1500 crore {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overseas, Ramayana turned over a new leaf after a subpar start. Thanks to a solid showing in the US and in niche markets like Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, Ramayana actually maintained its overseas run even at the end of the second week. On day 14, the film earned less than $1 million in a day for the first time. However, this was enough to take its overseas gross to $54 million. As a result, Ramayana has now earned ₹1519 crore worldwide after 14 days. It is only the fifth Indian film to cross the ₹1500-crore threshold. Ramayana is the fastest Indian film to ₹ 1500 crore {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana reached the ₹1500-crore mark in 14 days flat. This is the fastest an Indian film has reached the milestone. The Namit Malhotra production broke the record of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, which reached the threshold in 15 days earlier this year. Pushpa 2: The Rule took 18 days to cross ₹1500 crore in 2024, while SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 did so in 18 days.

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The way Ramayana is going, both domestically and internationally, makers would hope that it can make a beeline for the ₹2000-crore mark. Aamir Khan’s Dangal is the only Indian film in the 2000-crore club.

All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first of a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part is running in theatres, while the second part is set for a Diwali 2028 release.