After an alarming slowdown at the box office in its second week, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has bounced back on its third weekend. The film saw a resurgence in collections at both the domestic and international box offices, registering one of the best third weekends for an Indian film and crossing the ₹1700-crore mark, reigniting hopes for a ₹2000-crore lifetime run.

Ramayana worldwide box office update

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey. more less

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The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer had seven consecutive days when it grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide. But this followed a lukewarm second week, during which daily collections fell below ₹30 crore. On Saturday, the Ramayana bounced back with a 70% jump at the domestic box office. On Sunday, its 18th day in theatres, the film saw another big jump in collections, bringing in ₹35 crore net. This is the second biggest third Sunday for an Indian film. Ramayana’s domestic earnings now stand at ₹942 crore net ( ₹1126 crore gross). It is on its way to becoming the second Hindi film ever to cross ₹1000 crore domestically, after Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which achieved this milestone earlier this year.

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{{^usCountry}} Overseas, Ramayana turned over a new leaf after a subpar start, and then fell again, only to have a second resurgence in its third weekend. Thanks to a solid showing in the US and in niche markets like Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, Ramayana actually maintained its overseas run in its third weekend. After a spate of sub-$1 million days, Ramayana bounced back to bring in over $5 million in its third weekend. This was enough to take its overseas gross to $63 million. As a result, Ramayana has now earned ₹1718 crore worldwide after 18 days. It is the fastest Indian film to the ₹1700-crore mark, beating Dhurandhar 2’s record of 24 days. Ramayana beats Baahubali’s overseas record {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overseas, Ramayana turned over a new leaf after a subpar start, and then fell again, only to have a second resurgence in its third weekend. Thanks to a solid showing in the US and in niche markets like Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, Ramayana actually maintained its overseas run in its third weekend. After a spate of sub-$1 million days, Ramayana bounced back to bring in over $5 million in its third weekend. This was enough to take its overseas gross to $63 million. As a result, Ramayana has now earned ₹1718 crore worldwide after 18 days. It is the fastest Indian film to the ₹1700-crore mark, beating Dhurandhar 2’s record of 24 days. Ramayana beats Baahubali’s overseas record {{/usCountry}}

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Becoming the fastest to ₹1700 crore isn’t the only record Ramayana has set this Sunday. With its overseas haul this weekend, the film has also become the highest-grossing Indian film overseas without a boost from China. The four highest-grossing Indian films overseas have all seen huge contributions from China and Russia. Dangal earned $230 million in China while Secret Superstar earned over $100 million there. Bajrangi Bhaijaan accounted for $48 million of its $82 million overseas haul from China. Similarly, Disco Dancer had almost all of its $76 million in overseas gross from Russia.

Among films with no massive single-country contribution, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 was the leading earner. The film had held the top spot for over ten years with a $61-million overseas gross. Ramayana beat that by crossing $63 million on Sunday. It had already surpassed the overseas hauls of other global Indian hits, such as Dhurandhar 2 ($51 million), Pathaan ($49 million), and RRR ($40 million).

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All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first of a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part is running in theatres, while the second part is set for a Diwali 2028 release.