It may not have had the global blockbuster run its makers hoped for, but Ramayana has certainly broken new ground at the international box office. The Nitesh Tiwari film is still going strong at the ticket window at the end of its third week in theatres. In the process, it has now become the highest-grossing Indian film in 27 countries, a record for any Indian film.

Ramayana worldwide box office update

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

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The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer is no longer the juggernaut it was when it had seven consecutive days of over ₹100 crore worldwide gross. Its domestic collection has fallen below ₹10 crore net a day. But overseas, it has seen a resurgence in its third week, yet again earning over $1 million a day on Thursday, its 22nd day in theatres. This momentum has carried Ramayana’s domestic collection to ₹992 crore net ( ₹1185 crore gross). It should cross ₹1000 crore on Friday, becoming only the second Hindi film to do so after Dhurandhar The Revenge.

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{{^usCountry}} Overseas, Ramayana turned over a new leaf after a subpar start. Thanks to a solid showing in the US and in niche markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, Ramayana has surpassed $64 million overseas in 22 days. As a result, Ramayana has now earned ₹1777 crore worldwide. It is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, and should be in the second spot sometime next week, overtaking Baahubali 2 and Dhurandhar 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overseas, Ramayana turned over a new leaf after a subpar start. Thanks to a solid showing in the US and in niche markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, Ramayana has surpassed $64 million overseas in 22 days. As a result, Ramayana has now earned ₹1777 crore worldwide. It is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, and should be in the second spot sometime next week, overtaking Baahubali 2 and Dhurandhar 2. {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana breaks several overseas records

The makers of Ramayana announced on Thursday that the Nitesh Tiwari film is now ‘#1 Indian film all-time’ in 27 countries. The list of countries where Ramayana is now the highest-grossing Indian film includes major markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand, as well as newer markets like Vietnam, Cambodia, and a host of other European countries. The film has been particularly popular in Southeast Asia, particularly in territories such as Cambodia and Singapore, where the epic is popular. With Sony Pictures giving it a wide release, it has also opened new markets for Bollywood, including countries like Slovakia, Ukraine, Latvia, Georgia, Armenia, and the Caribbean.

All about Ramayana

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is the first part of a duology. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana is the most expensive Indian film ever made. Part 2 is scheduled for release in 2028.