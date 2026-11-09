Ramayana worldwide box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film storms past 500 crore on opening weekend; beats Adipurush's lifetime haul

It took some time, but Ramayana Part 1 seems to have finally found its footing. The Nitesh Tiwari film recovered after a relatively lukewarm opening for a film of that scale, particularly overseas. By Sunday, it was finally galloping, taking big strides in India and making inroads internationally. This took its global business past ₹500 crore in its first weekend.

Ramayana worldwide box office update

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.

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The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer opened to great reviews on Thursday, with initial audience reactions largely positive. Yet that did not drive footfall momentum very strongly. The film earned ₹128 crore worldwide on its release day. The two disappointing aspects of this number were that the Kannada version netted only ₹7.50 crore despite Yash’s presence, and the overseas collections did not cross $6 million despite a 50,000-screen release by Sony Pictures.

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But word of mouth lifted Ramayana over the weekend. It had its biggest single-day on Saturday, followed by a strong Sunday despite limited footfall in India for Diwali. This helped the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer to earn ₹239 crore net ( ₹285 crore gross) domestically in its extended four-day release weekend.

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Deep Dive How much did Ramayana earn worldwide in its first four days? Ramayana grossed ₹507 crore worldwide in its first four days, taking its global total past the ₹500-crore mark. Why did Ramayana overtake Adipurush at the box office? Ramayana maintained its momentum on Sunday, helped by positive word of mouth. Adipurush, by contrast, saw its fourth-day earnings fall below ₹20 crore after negative word of mouth. How did Ramayana perform in India compared with overseas markets? The film earned about ₹239 crore net, or ₹285 crore gross, in India during its extended four-day weekend. Its international haul was $23.7 million, which the article described as a weaker area of its box-office run.

{{^usCountry}} The issue with Ramayana has been its overseas earnings. Sony Pictures distributed the film internationally, giving it a release in 59,000 screens worldwide, almost six times the size of any big Indian release. Yet the film opened to $12.2 million in North America and barely crossed $11 million in other markets. This still gives the film an international haul of $23.7 million in its first four days. Ramayana has now grossed ₹507 crore globally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue with Ramayana has been its overseas earnings. Sony Pictures distributed the film internationally, giving it a release in 59,000 screens worldwide, almost six times the size of any big Indian release. Yet the film opened to $12.2 million in North America and barely crossed $11 million in other markets. This still gives the film an international haul of $23.7 million in its first four days. Ramayana has now grossed ₹507 crore globally. {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana overtakes Adipurush’s lifetime haul

Quite interestingly, Ramayana had lagged behind Adipurush, the other recent big-budget adaptation of Valmiki’s epic, for its first three days at the global box office. But the fact that Ramayana maintained its momentum on Sunday, while Adipurush crashed on its fourth day due to negative word-of-mouth, turned the tables. On day 4, Ramayana surpassed the ₹400-crore and ₹500-crore marks. In contrast, Adipurush had earned fewer than ₹20 crore on its fourth day. In fact, after a bumper start, the Prabhas-starrer had shut its shop with a global final haul of ₹393 crore, way below its budget. Ramayana has surpassed its lifetime collection in just four days. Given the post-Diwali holidays, the film’s collection is now expected to truly soar.

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All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first of a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.