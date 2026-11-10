Ramayana worldwide box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film crosses 660 crore after manic Monday; beats Baahubali, Jailer lifetime hauls

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has finally had that red-letter day that a film of that scale should have. On Monday, its fifth day in theatres, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer became the second Hindi film to net over ₹100 crore at the domestic box office in a single day. Add to that an impressive showing overseas, and Ramayana had a manic Monday, enabling it to get back on track in recovering its costs.

Ramayana worldwide box office update

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in the film Ramayana

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The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer opened to great reviews on Thursday, with initial audience reactions largely positive. Yet that did not drive footfall momentum very strongly. The film earned ₹128 crore worldwide on its release day. By the end of its extended four-day opening weekend, the film had reached ₹500 crore worldwide. However, for a film reportedly budgeted at ₹1600-2000 crore, this was a slightly underwhelming figure. That changed on Monday. The post-Diwali break in India meant that Ramayana saw a breakneck pace of ticket sales. It raked in ₹107.50 crore net in India on the day. The highest ever by a film not named Dhurandhar: The Revenge. As word of mouth lifted Ramayana on Monday, it registered its biggest day and Bollywood’s biggest Monday ever. This enabled it to reach ₹346 crore net ( ₹413 crore gross) domestically.

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{{^usCountry}} The issue with Ramayana has been its overseas earnings. Sony Pictures distributed the film internationally, giving it a release in 59,000 screens worldwide, almost six times the size of any big Indian release. Yet the film opened to $12.2 million in North America and barely crossed $11 million in other markets. On Monday, with no Diwali off outside India, the film faced a minor drop in earnings. It has now earned $26.7 million in overseas territories, a steadily rising figure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue with Ramayana has been its overseas earnings. Sony Pictures distributed the film internationally, giving it a release in 59,000 screens worldwide, almost six times the size of any big Indian release. Yet the film opened to $12.2 million in North America and barely crossed $11 million in other markets. On Monday, with no Diwali off outside India, the film faced a minor drop in earnings. It has now earned $26.7 million in overseas territories, a steadily rising figure. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive How much did Ramayana earn worldwide after five days? Ramayana grossed ₹663 crore worldwide after five days in theatres. Its total included ₹413 crore in domestic gross collections and $26.7 million from overseas markets. Why did Ramayana's box office collection surge on Monday? The post-Diwali holiday in India and improving word of mouth helped drive ticket sales. The film earned ₹107.50 crore net domestically on Monday, its biggest day so far. Which films did Ramayana overtake at the worldwide box office by day 5? With its fifth-day worldwide earnings, Ramayana moved ahead of Baahubali: The Beginning, which had collected ₹650 crore, as well as Jailer and Sultan.

This takes Ramayana’s worldwide gross to ₹663 crore after five days. With the Bhai Dooj holiday on Tuesday, the film could see another bumper day in India.

Ramayana overtakes Baahubali’s lifetime haul

Ramayana had been lagging behind Adipurush for its first three days before easily overtaking it on Diwali. On Monday, as it added a staggering ₹156 crore worldwide, Ramayana entered the list of the 25 highest-grossing Indian films ever. It climbed 13 spots in a single day, overtaking some all-time blockbusters such as Rajinikanth’s Jailer ( ₹605 crore), Salman Khan’s Sultan ( ₹621 crore), and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali The Beginning ( ₹650 crore).

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All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first of a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.