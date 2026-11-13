Ramayana worldwide box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's juggernaut sails past 1000 crore; outpaces RRR, KGF 2, Jawan

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana may have lost the festive momentum at the box office, but the film refuses to slow down even on weekdays. On Thursday, its final day during its extended week, the film again crossed ₹50 crore net in India and barely missed the ₹100-crore mark worldwide. It did, however, cross the ₹1000 crore mark at the global box office.

Ramayana worldwide box office update

Ramayana stars Yash as Ravana alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Rama.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer had seven consecutive days where it grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide. That run came to an end on Thursday. But by no means was the day disappointing for the film. Ramayana earned a staggering ₹53.50 crore in net box office in India on the day. The film set new records for the best Monday and Tuesday in Indian cinema history earlier this week, before closing out the week strongly as well. After eight days, Ramayana’s domestic haul now stands at ₹564 crore net ( ₹675 crore gross).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The issue with Ramayana was its overseas earnings. Sony Pictures distributed the film internationally, giving it a release in 59,000 screens worldwide, almost six times the size of any big Indian release. But the opening weekend saw returns of less than $25 million. But here, too, the tide turned after Monday as the film maximised its earnings on weekdays. As of now, Ramayana has earned $38 million in the overseas markets. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to ₹1033 crore after eight days. On Thursday, Ramayana became the 11th Indian film to enter the 1000-crore club and the third-fastest overall. Ramayana enters the 1000-crore club {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue with Ramayana was its overseas earnings. Sony Pictures distributed the film internationally, giving it a release in 59,000 screens worldwide, almost six times the size of any big Indian release. But the opening weekend saw returns of less than $25 million. But here, too, the tide turned after Monday as the film maximised its earnings on weekdays. As of now, Ramayana has earned $38 million in the overseas markets. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to ₹1033 crore after eight days. On Thursday, Ramayana became the 11th Indian film to enter the 1000-crore club and the third-fastest overall. Ramayana enters the 1000-crore club {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive How much did Ramayana earn worldwide after eight days? Ramayana grossed ₹1,033 crore worldwide after eight days in theatres, crossing the ₹1,000-crore mark on Thursday. How quickly did Ramayana enter the ₹1,000-crore club compared with other Indian films? Ramayana reached the milestone in eight days, making it the third-fastest Indian film to do so. Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar: The Revenge reached it in seven days. How much did Ramayana earn in overseas markets after eight days? Ramayana earned $38 million in overseas markets by day eight. Its worldwide gross, including its India collections, stood at ₹1,033 crore.

Ramayana reached ₹1000 crore in just eight days. This is bettered only by Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, both of which reached the mark in seven days. Ramayana beat the pace set by Baahubali 2 (10 days), RRR (16 days) and KGF Chapter 2 (18 days). It was also way ahead of the pace of Shah Rukh Khan’s two 1000-crore hits - Jawan (18 days) and Pathaan (27 days).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

All about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first of a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part is running in theatres, while the second part is set for a Diwali 2028 release.