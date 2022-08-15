Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return from Italian babymoon just in time for Independence Day. Watch

Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who travelled to Italy ahead of the birth of their first child, returned to Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video in which the couple exited the Mumbai airport on Monday night. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt shares new video from babymoon with Ranbir Kapoor. Watch)

Ranbir waved at the paparazzi as they stepped outside. He walked behind Alia as they made their way to their car. For their travel day, Alia opted for an all-black ensemble, a white jacket and matching sneakers. Ranbir wore a blue shirt, matching pants, a cap and white sneakers. Both of them carried bags and wore face masks.

Reacting to the video, fans showered the actors with love. A person wrote, "Favourite stars". A comment read, "I always love the way he walks behind her." Another fan said, "So cute. Best couple." "Always walking behind to protect her," commented an Instagram user.

Recently, Alia and Ranbir travelled to Italy for their babymoon. Before returning to India, Alia posted a brief clip of Ranbir grooving to the song Deva Deva from Brahmastra, their upcoming movie. Taking to her Instagram, she shared the video and wrote, "The light of my life." She also added several fire emojis. In the video, Ranbir sat on a wall with a backdrop of a mesmerising view.

Alia announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir in June this year. They tied their knot on April 14, after dating for many years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

The couple will be seen together for the first time in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which will be the first part of a trilogy. It is slated to release on September 9 this year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles.

Alia was last seen in the Netflix film Darlings alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew among others. She will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, helmed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Ranbir was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. He has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in the pipeline along with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna among others. The film is currently slated to release on August 11, 2023. He also has a fil

