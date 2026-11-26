The team of Ramayana visited Delhi's historic Gurudwara Bangla Sahib the morning after Gurpurab to offer prayers and seek blessings following the film's monumental success. The film's lead star, Ranbir Kapoor, was accompanied by the director, Nitesh Tiwari, and the producer, Namit Malhotra, during the visit.

Ramayana team visits Bangla Sahib

Ranbir Kapoor at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, accompanied by Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra. more less

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On Wednesday, Ranbir, Namit, and Nitesh visited the gurudwara to express gratitude for the audience response to their film. Ramayana, which stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, is the first part of a planned duology. The film has already earned over ₹1750 crore worldwide, and is closing in on the ₹1000-crore mark in India. Once it gets there, it will only be the second Hindi film to do so, after Dhurandhar 2.

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Pictures and videos from the visit were shared by the film's team, showing Ranbir and the makers making their way to the gurudwara accompanied by the management. They offered prayers at the historic gurudwara in central Delhi and later posed for pictures on the premises.

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Ranbir Kapoor with Namit Malhotra at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.

Ramayana's grand box-office success

{{^usCountry}} Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra alongside actor Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman. The film is the most expensive Indian production to date and got the widest release ever for an Indian film. Sony Pictures gave the film over 50,000 screens globally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra alongside actor Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman. The film is the most expensive Indian production to date and got the widest release ever for an Indian film. Sony Pictures gave the film over 50,000 screens globally. {{/usCountry}}

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This enabled Ramayana to earn over $63 million ( ₹580 crore) in the overseas markets. Ramayana has set new earnings records for Indian cinema in the United States, as well as niche markets like Vietnam, Thailand, and Nepal.

In India, the film started slow but made a big impact during the post-Diwali break. As of November 25, it has earned ₹982 crore net at the domestic box office and ₹1755 crore gross worldwide. This makes Ramayana the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, behind only Dangal, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

All about Ramayana

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who plays a pivotal role in the narrative by attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction. Others in key roles are Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh. Ramayana's music has been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.