Ranbir Kapoor reveals reason behind his love for number 8 and how it has a Neetu Kapoor connection

Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt loves his favourite number – 8. The actor spoke about the significance behind the number in a new interview, and said the couple was thinking of getting number ‘8’ tattoos ‘at some point in life’.
Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor during his and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities in Mumbai.
Published on Jun 30, 2022 12:08 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt announced on Monday that her and Ranbir Kapoor were having a baby. The couple, who married in April, have had hectic few days ever since – while Alia is in London filming her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone, Ranbir has been busy promoting his film Shamshera that releases on July 22. In an interview during his upcoming film’s promotion, Ranbir spoke about the significance of ‘8’, his favourite number, and also said that him and Alia were thinking of getting matching number ‘8’ tattoos on their wrists. Read more: When Ranbir Kapoor said he wanted to tattoo his kids' names

It was earlier reported that Alia Bhatt also embraced the number with thoughtful details in her bridal look. The actor reportedly chose a minimal mehendi design with an R (Ranbir’s initial) and ‘8’ (his favourite number). She also wore a customised mangalsutra (a bridal neckpiece) and kaleeras (a bridal accessory worn with bangles) that featured a number ‘8’ design. Her chooda set (bridal bangles) also had a total of eight bangles.

Explaining the significance of number ‘8’, Ranbir told Mashable India, “Well, there's no reason like there's no superstition attached to it, my mother's birthday is on eight (July) and it's just a number that I connected with you know I like the way it looks, it looks like an infinity.”

Ranbir added that the couple was ‘talking’ about getting matching number ‘8’ tattoos. He said Alia ‘loves’ the number.

“All my cars are number eight, my football jersey is number eight and I just like something about the number and I am fortunate that even Alia loves that number. Both of us are also contemplating getting an eight-number tattoo at some point in our life, we're still talking about we haven't decided yet,” Ranbir said.

Ranbir will be seen in his next Shamshera alongside actors Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The period film would mark his comeback to the big screen after the 2018 film Sanju. In his next, Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, and would be released in theatres on September 9.

ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
