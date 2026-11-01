Ranbir Kapoor says India had flying cars 5000 years ago as he compares Pushpaka Vimana in Ramayana to Elon Musk and Tesla's new invention

All eyes are on the release of Ramayana next week! Ahead of the release, the cast of the film are busy promoting the film. Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Yash and director Nitesh Tiwari were part of a special interview with Star Talks, where they spoke about bringing the epic to screen.

What Ranbir said

Ranbir Kapoor has compared Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster car with the Pushpaka Vimana from the Ramayana.

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During the chat, when the host shared how the weapons that were used during that time were so amazing and could beat modern creations. She also praised the VFX work done by Academy Award-winning studio DNEG (Double Negative) for the same. Nitesh said that it was great to reimagine those creations on screen. Ranbir added, “Elon Musk recently invented a flying car. I think India did it 5,000 years ago!”

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About the Tesla invention

{{^usCountry}} Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car, at a launch event in Waco, Texas, US, on October 15. During a demonstration event at SpaceX’s rocket development and testing facility in Texas, the electric supercar drove upside-down on a huge curved ramp, flipped, remained airborne for a few seconds, and then landed safely on the ground. "Well, it worked," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said after it successfully landed. The supercar will not be available for purchase immediately. Elon Musk said that the car will enter production in 2028. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car, at a launch event in Waco, Texas, US, on October 15. During a demonstration event at SpaceX’s rocket development and testing facility in Texas, the electric supercar drove upside-down on a huge curved ramp, flipped, remained airborne for a few seconds, and then landed safely on the ground. "Well, it worked," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said after it successfully landed. The supercar will not be available for purchase immediately. Elon Musk said that the car will enter production in 2028. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Yash said that it is beautiful to see this interpretation of Ramayana and how relatable this story is even today.

About Pushpaka Vimana

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The Pushpaka Vimana is a mythical, self-moving aerial chariot or flying palace described in the Hindu epic the Ramayana. It was one of the visual elements featured in the trailer which stood out as a gigantic flying structure.

As per Hindu mythology, the Vimana (airborne palace) was created by Vishwakarma, the celestial architect, for Lord Brahma. He then gave the Vimana as a gift to Kubera, the God of wealth and half-brother of Ravana. However, Ravana stole the Pushpaka Vimana from Kubera after defeating him. In the epic, Pushpaka Vimana is described as a flying palace which can fly at the speed of thought and expand to accommodate any number of people.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, and Yash plays Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The first part releases in theatres on November 5, on the occasion of Diwali.