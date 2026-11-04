Ranbir Kapoor weighs in on AI's impact on filmmaking, says it can never replace human touch

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash are currently busy promoting their much-awaited film, Ramayana. Since the release of its teaser, the film's VFX and grand world-building have been topics of discussion, with fans weighing in on both its positive and negative aspects. Amid the debate, Ranbir and Yash recently discussed the use of AI in filmmaking and shared why they believe that while the technology can aid the process, it can never replace the performing arts.

‘AI can be used to better filmmaking’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is portraying Ram in the film Ramayana

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Speaking to BBC News about the impact of AI on films, Ranbir said, "Art is always more personal when there is a human touch to it. I think AI like VFX or camera lenses, can be used as a tool to better your filmmaking. But from the medium we come from – of storytelling, of art, of performing art -- and I don’t think AI can ever replace that."

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Yash also weighed in on the debate and said, "We have to be responsible enough to understand that humans are involved in it, and we need to be very cautious in where all we apply this technology. We are survivors. We will come up with some idea or we will create something which even a machine would have to struggle with."

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Deep Dive What does Ranbir Kapoor say AI can do in filmmaking? Ranbir says AI can be used as a tool to improve filmmaking, much like VFX or camera lenses. He believes it cannot replace the human element in storytelling and performing arts. Why does Ranbir Kapoor believe AI cannot replace human creativity in films? Ranbir says art feels more personal when it has a human touch. He believes storytelling and performing arts depend on that human quality, which AI cannot replace. How does Yash say filmmakers should use AI in filmmaking? Yash says people should be responsible and cautious about where they apply AI. He believes humans will continue to come up with ideas and create things that challenge machines.

Ranbir on Ramayana facing criticism

{{^usCountry}} In another interaction, Ranbir addressed the criticism that Ramayana has been receiving over aspects such as its VFX and music. Speaking at an India International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) event, Ranbir admitted that he remains unbothered by the criticism because his intentions are clear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another interaction, Ranbir addressed the criticism that Ramayana has been receiving over aspects such as its VFX and music. Speaking at an India International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) event, Ranbir admitted that he remains unbothered by the criticism because his intentions are clear. {{/usCountry}}

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Ranbir said, “What's relevant today is this beauty of trolling online. It goes back to the good old song ‘Kuchh to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna (People will say something, it's their job to say something or the other)'. I think that's a great philosophy to actually follow in life. Don't be bothered by what people are saying. What matters is the people who matter, the people who care for your work, your intention, and your kindness. That's what matters the most."

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic, produced by Namit Malhotra. Ranbir plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi essays the role of Sita and Yash plays Ravana. The first part is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second might release around Diwali 2027.