Ranveer Singh makes first appearance hours after FWICE ban on him, hides face with mask as he flies out of Mumbai

On Monday night, paparazzi shared videos and pictures of Ranveer at the airport. Dressed in a cool white kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket, Ranveer complemented his appearance with a black face mask and sunglasses. Videos showed him exiting his vehicle and making his way into the airport amid tight security. As the paps around called for him to pose, Ranveer walked straight ahead.

Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport late on Monday night. The actor's appearance came hours after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees ( FWICE ) issued a non-cooperation directive against him, effectively calling for a shadow ban on him in Bollywood.

The ‘ban’ on Ranveer Singh Ranveer's spotting came barely hours after the FWICE announced they were boycotting him for allegedly walking out of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 days before the film's shoot was to begin. Farhan and Ranveer have been embroiled in a dispute over the film since last year.

Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore. "The complaint was filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before IFTDA on 11th April 2026, following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further course of action and appropriate intervention. In accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency, and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties. Farhan Akhtar, along with the producer of the film. During the proceedings, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs. 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film," FWICE's letter read.

Ranveer Singh reacts to ‘ban’ Later on Monday night, Ranveer's official spokesperson addressed the controversy and the non-cooperation directive. In a statement, the spokesperson said, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

The statement added that Ranveer does not wish to address the matter further: “While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.”

Don 3 was announced by Farhan's Excel Entertainment in August 2023, with a teaser revealing Ranveer as the new Don, a role immortalised first by Amitabh Bachchan and later by Shah Rukh Khan.