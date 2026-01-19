Rashmika Mandanna says Sikandar script changed midway: ‘Later what happened was very different’

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar failed to make a mark at the box office, drawing criticism for its weak plot and lack of chemistry between the lead pair. Now, Rashmika has reflected on her decision to sign the film, suggesting that the story narrated to her changed significantly over the course of filming. However, the internet is convinced that “nothing could have saved the disaster”. Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan's Sikandar was released in theatres on March 30 last year.

Rashmika on doing Sikandar During a conversation with Telugu journalist Prema, Rashmika reflected on her decision to take up Sikandar, hinting that the film eventually took a completely different turn from what was described to her during the narration.

“Sikandar, I remember talking to Murugadoss sir, ofcourse later what happened was very different… But when I heard the script, it was indeed quite a different script,” Rashmika said.

Explaining it further, the actor continued, “Generally that happens with films. When you listen to something it is one story that you have listened to… but over the making of the film, things change according to the performances, according to the edits, according to the time of the release. Things change and that is very common. So that happened with Sikandar.”

Internet reacts A clip from Rashmika’s interview has resurfaced on social media, including Reddit, fueling chatter online. While some social media users revisited discussions around the lack of chemistry between Rashmika and Salman, others speculated how the dynamic might have changed had she been given a more substantial role.

One wrote, “Who cares as chemistry was 0”, with another sharing, “Nothing could have saved this disaster...Bhai's acting was lazy and he seemed so disinterested… And they were looking like a father daughter pair on top of that along with that horrible remake of Lagg jaa gale, this film was doomed from the beginning.”