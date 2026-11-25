Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan looked back at their early struggles and the choices that shaped their careers on Koffee with Karan season 9. During the conversation, Ravi spoke about a particularly difficult phase when he was struggling to find work in Hindi cinema, despite having appeared alongside Salman Khan in Tere Naam. With little coming his way and money becoming a concern, he eventually took up a Bhojpuri film.

Ravi Kishan on how Bhojpuri cinema changed his career

Ravi Kishan reveals how one Bhojpuri film rescued his career after work dried up following Tere Naam. more less

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Ravi recalled receiving a call from Bhojpuri producer Mohan Prasad, who offered him a film. “I was tired of looking for work. One day, I got a call from Mohan Prasad, a well-known Bhojpuri producer. He told me there was a film he wanted me to do. I asked my mother, 'There's a Bhojpuri film. Should I do it?' I was hesitant because nobody was really watching films in that industry. It was almost shut down. Sujit Kumar was the last superstar to come out of Bhojpuri cinema. My mother told me to go ahead and do it. She said that even if nothing else happened, people in our village would at least get to see me,” he said on the show.

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{{^usCountry}} The film was Saiyan Hamaar, which went on to become a cult hit. Ravi said he was in a difficult place financially and professionally at the time. Even after working with Salman Khan in Tere Naam, he had not found the opportunities he hoped for in Hindi cinema. The Bhojpuri film, however, gave him a fresh start. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film was Saiyan Hamaar, which went on to become a cult hit. Ravi said he was in a difficult place financially and professionally at the time. Even after working with Salman Khan in Tere Naam, he had not found the opportunities he hoped for in Hindi cinema. The Bhojpuri film, however, gave him a fresh start. {{/usCountry}}

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“I made the film, and it became a cult hit. It also helped revive an industry. Everything I had learnt while working in Hindi cinema, I put into Bhojpuri films. At that time, Hindi cinema was looking towards the West and trying to make films with a more international flavour. That gave me the space to do something different. While people were making pizza and burgers in Hindi cinema, I decided to serve litti chokha in Bhojpuri films. It worked for me, and my films started doing well. I was working back-to-back and doing three or four shifts a day,” he added.

Listening to Ravi's journey, Akshay agreed with his approach of continuing to work rather than waiting for the perfect opportunity. He also pointed to Kishan's career as an example of what persistence can achieve. “This is exactly what I want to say. Keep making films. Do two or three films. Keep working. Look at the way he has done it,” he said.

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Ravi Kishan's recent films and upcoming projects

Ravi has continued to move between mainstream Hindi cinema and projects in other languages. In recent years, he has been seen in Laapataa Ladies and the Netflix series Maamla Legal Hai. His more recent film credits include Maa Behen, Dhamaal 4, Peddi, Aryabhatt Ka Zero and Mirzapur: The Movie, which was released in September 2026.

He is also part of several upcoming projects. These include Naagzilla, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 and Mera Yaar Bajrangi. He is set to headline a film by Bengali filmmaker duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, which will explore the growing influence of Korean culture in India. The project is expected to go on floors in early 2027.