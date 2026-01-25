Reddit reacts as Mouni Roy storms off stage, shows middle finger amid harassment claims: ‘Handled it well’

In the video, Mouni was seen in a silver outfit as she danced on stage with many other dancers. Mouni looked angry as she was seen showing the middle finger and then walked off the stage, even as the rest of the dancers continued to do their steps. HT could not independently verify that this video was taken at the said event.

Actor Mouni Roy grabbed headlines after she revealed a shocking incident that took place at an event in Karnal. The actor shared that she was left ‘humiliated and traumatised’ after the event because of the unacceptable behaviour of two men who were old enough to pass as grandparents. Now, a video of Mouni storming off stage during the performance has surfaced on Reddit, which has caught the attention of many users.

How users reacted Many users lauded Mouni for leaving the event and prioritising her own dignity over everything else. One user commented, “Exactly, cheap behaviour deserves this only. Queen behaviour Mouni.” Another said, “Very good! Just cuz you paid someone doesn’t mean one can harass them.” A user asked, “What was the security doing?” A comment read, “She definitely should stand up against any form of harassment she is facing. In fact she should name and shame the men.” “Horrible men honestly very uncomfortable to face situation like this queen handled it well,” read another comment.

What happened at the event? Mouni penned a long note on her Instagram Stories on Saturday to detail what happened at the event. She began, “Had an event at Karnal last and I am disgusted at the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and walked on the stage uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures. Didn't like it when I said, ‘Sir pls remove your hand.’ On stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right infront making lewd remarks showing lewd hand gestures, name calling I realised that and first politely gestured to them don't do it to which they started throwing roses at me.”

Mouni also added that some uncles were filming her from below, at a low angle. “We go to these events to be part of someone’s celebration. We are their guests, and yet this is how we are treated,” she added.