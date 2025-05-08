Reddit slams Mukesh Chhabra for ‘rude, disrespectful’ behaviour towards Farah Khan's cook Dilip: 'It's not funny'

Mukesh Chhabra auditions Dilip

In the vlog, Farah and Mukesh are seen taking an impromptu audition of Dilip. Mukesh later introduces them to his own cook, who he claims makes the best biryani. When Dilip chimed in, saying, “I will make it, give me a chance,” Farah humourously added that he didn’t want a chance to make biryani but instead wanted an acting opportunity. To this, Mukesh retorted, “Neither do you know how to make biryani or do know acting, so let him do it.”

Mukesh Chhabra pushes Dilip

Farah, however, came to Dilip’s defence, saying he acts well whenever he asks for a salary increase. Later, when the biryani was ready, Farah and Dilip were seen chatting — but it was Mukesh’s behaviour that didn’t sit well with many viewers. Farah told Dilip, “You want to be an actor, right? Always look for the right lighting. If you stand in front, some other actor will come and cover you.” Dilip then moved in front of Farah and quipped, “Yes, like I am covering you right now.” At this point, Mukesh abruptly pushed him back. Farah added, “It's his habit. He’ll become a correct actor.”

The internet criticises Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh’s push sparked outrage online, with many accusing him of being unnecessarily harsh. One user commented, “Mukesh Chhabra is so rude to Dilip, no one behaved like this before.” Another wrote, “Mukesh Chhabra pulled him forcefully, without realising that Dilip is doing it in jest. It was very rude. Even earlier in the episode, he insults Dilip by telling him that he doesn't have any acting talent, bitterly, and then Farah subtly comes to Dilip's defence by saying he acts well while asking for a salary hike. The vibe was off during this video as compared to all the other guests Farah has on her show.”

Other comments included, “I don't care if this is scripted — you shouldn't treat someone this way. It's not funny, "Ew, he behaves like a classist. Cringe. Needs to be humbled." A Reddit user wrote, “That was so inappropriate. He got physical so quickly.”

Who is Mukesh Chhabra?

For those unfamiliar, Mukesh Chhabra is a well-known casting director with credits in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Rockstar, Dangal, and Laila Majnu. Farah Khan, on the other hand, was most recently seen as a judge on Celebrity MasterChef alongside Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar. The show wrapped up in April, with actor Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner. She is the director behind superhit movies Main Hoon Naa, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.