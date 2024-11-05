'Virat Kohli is better than many actors': When Ranbir Kapoor praised cricketer, Mukesh Chhabra called him 'great actor'

Cricketer Virat Kohli turns 36 on Tuesday, November 5. For over a decade, the batter has been India's biggest cricketing superstar. As he has piled on accomplishments, many have wondered if Bollywood will rope in some star for a Kohli biopic someday. Others have argued that Virat himself is a good choice for it. At the forefront of this thought is Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor and Virat Kohli on the sidelines of an exhibition football match

Ranbir Kapoor on Virat Kohli

Ranbir was promoting his film Animal last year when he visited the Wankhede Stadium for the India vs New Zealand semi-final and spoke to the panelists for the official broadcaster, Star Sports. When the host, Jatin Sapru, asked Ranbir to suggest an actor for a Kohli biopic, Ranbir replied, “If a biopic is made on Virat Kohli, then Kohli should play the role of Kohli in it because Virat looks better than many actors and his fitness is also very good.”

Virat has never acted in films or TV but the cricket star has showcased his acting skills in various advertisements over the years, some of which have co-starred his wife Anushka Sharma. Over the years, several filmmakers and fans have praised Virat's acting talent seen in these ads.

What Mukesh Chhabra said

In an August interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra said, "He (Virat) is already a great actor. He is from Delhi, he is a Punjabi. He has seen that life. He has handled success so beautifully. He has maintained himself on every level: competition, looks, fitness, and mentally. He is a fan of Chole Bhature. He is a great guy.”

Adding that Virat has all the skills to become a successful actor, Chhabra said, “He is also so funny. He will dance, mimic, his comic timing is great. He is doing very well in making the country proud, he should stay where he is and not join films. He should not join films even after retiring from his cricket career. He is genuinely a smart guy, not a cunning one.”