Rekha hugs Tabu, poses with paparazzi at Umrao Jaan screening. Watch

Rekha's cult classic film Umrao Jaan is all set to re-release in theatres on June 27. The veteran star attended the star-studded premiere of the film in Mumbai, dressed in a beautiful white salwar. From interacting and posing with the paparazzi to welcoming Tabu with a long embrace. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra pens note as she will miss Rekha’s Umrao Jaan re-release in theatres, calls it her 'favourite movie) Rekha gave a tight hug to Tabu at the screening of Umrao Jaan.

Rekha hugs Tabu

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Rekha was seen with actor Tabu as the two met at the screening of the film. Tabu stunned in a bright red lehenga, and Rekha could not help but admire her beauty. The veteran star was seen giving her kisses and hugging her. The two of them smiled and posed for pictures as well.

Rekha was also seen clicking pictures with the paparazzi. The veteran actor made her way to sit in the middle of the entire group of photographers at the event, and smiled for a picture along with them.

About Umrao Jaan

Umrao Jaan is considered by many as one of the best films in Rekha's career. The film was restored by the National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission. Set in the 19th century, the film traces Amiran’s (Rekha) arrival in a brothel in Lucknow and her relationships with three key characters played by Farooque Shaikh, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah.

An adaptation of Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s historical 1899 novel, Umrao Jaan Adaa, the film garnered wide acclaim for its nuanced storytelling, songs and performance by Rekha, who earned her first National Award for her portrayal of Amiran. The film also won the National Award for Best Music Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Female Playback Singer, as well as three Filmfare awards.