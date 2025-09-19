Remembering Zubeen Garg: His most famous Hindi and Assamese songs that touched millions

On September 19, Zubeen Garg, one of the favourite voices in Assam and who resonated across India, left the industry forever. His untimely death sent shockwaves through the music world and his fans across India and the Northeast. Zubeen Garg, a renowned Indian singer and actor, passed away on September 19 during a scuba diving incident in Singapore. Known for his contributions to Assamese and Hindi music, his hit song Ya Ali from the film Gangster brought him national fame.

Zubeen was a versatile artist and a fearless voice for Assamese identity. While he sang in over 10 languages and contributed to more than 100 films, two languages truly defined his career: Assamese, his mother tongue and Hindi, the platform that introduced him to the rest of the country.

Zubeen debuted in Bollywood with iconic Ya Ali from Gangster

Perhaps his most well-known Hindi song, Ya Ali catapulted Zubeen into national fame. This soulful and intense track from the 2006 film Gangster, starring Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja, became an instant hit and is still considered one of the best Bollywood songs of the 2000s. Zubeen’s emotional rendition struck a chord with millions. This song was a fusion of Sufi, pop, and rock elements with his haunting vocals.

Dil Tu Hi Bata, starring Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut, is another iconic number from Zubeen's career. A romantic and melodious track from the superhero film Krrish 3, this song shows Zubeen's soft and dreamy vocal style, which contrasts beautifully with Alisha Chinai’s ethereal voice. Composed by Rajesh Roshan, the song is one of the top hits of Zubeen's Hindi music career.

One of Zubeen's most iconic Assamese songs, Anamika is more than just a love song; it's an emotion for many of his fans. With its melodious composition and heartfelt lyrics, the song showcases the essence of Assamese music and Zubeen’s unique storytelling style.

Another romantic classic, Mayabini Ratir Bukut, has been a fan favourite since its release in 2001, Assamese film Daag. It showcases Zubeen's ability to blend modern beats with traditional Assamese tunes.

Zubeen’s rendition of this patriotic Assamese classic, O Mor Aponar Desh, has been a favourite of his Assamese fan base. His voice adds fresh energy and pride to this traditional anthem.

Jaane Kya Chahe Mann Bawra is a soulful song from the film Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006), starring Rahul Bose and Mallika Sherawat. The music composed by Pritam and Zubeen's expressive vocals beautifully capture the emotional depth and inner conflict portrayed in the film.

About Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg was an Indian singer, composer, and actor known for his work in Assamese and Hindi music. Born on 18 November 1972 in Assam, he began his career in the early 1990s and became a leading figure in the regional music industry. His song Ya Ali from the film Gangster brought him nationwide recognition.

Zubeen worked across multiple languages and genres, contributing to hundreds of films and albums. Beyond music, he was involved in social causes and regional activism. Zubeen died on 19 September in a fatal scuba diving incident in Singapore, where he was due to perform in the North East festival. His sudden death left a deep impact on fans and the music world.