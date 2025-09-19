Zubeen Garg dies| Pritam, Papon and other musicians remember legendary Ya Ali singer: ‘Gone too soon!’

Popular Assamese singer-composer Papon took to Instagram and wrote he was shocked by his writing. “This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone too soon. At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul,” he wrote alongside Zubeen's photo.

The Indian music industry is in shock following the sudden demise of Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg . Fellow musicians and colleagues have expressed profound grief over the loss of one of the most beloved voices of the generation.

Meanwhile, music composer Pritam, who worked with Zubeen for the song Ya Ali in Gangster shared a statement via his publicist. “Zubeen Garg, losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. Still trying to come to terms with it. My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti,” he said.

Similarly, singer Rahul Vaidya told us: “This is such a shock, very unfortunate for all of us in the world of music. I am still unable to process it. The loss of a precious life, especially in this way, is so sad. My prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Several other singers, including Armaan Malik and Vishal Mishra, took to social media and paid tribute to the singer.