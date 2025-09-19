Zubeen Garg dies| Pritam, Papon and other musicians remember legendary Ya Ali singer: ‘Gone too soon!’
Tributes have poured in from fellow musicians, who expressed shock and grief over the loss of one of the most beloved voices of the generation.
Published on: Sep 19, 2025 4:39 PM IST
By Samarth Goyal
Share via
Copy link
The Indian music industry is in shock following the sudden demise of Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Fellow musicians and colleagues have expressed profound grief over the loss of one of the most beloved voices of the generation.
Popular Assamese singer-composer Papon took to Instagram and wrote he was shocked by his writing. “This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone too soon. At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul,” he wrote alongside Zubeen's photo.
Meanwhile, music composer Pritam, who worked with Zubeen for the song Ya Ali in Gangster shared a statement via his publicist. “Zubeen Garg, losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. Still trying to come to terms with it. My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti,” he said.
Similarly, singer Rahul Vaidya told us: “This is such a shock, very unfortunate for all of us in the world of music. I am still unable to process it. The loss of a precious life, especially in this way, is so sad. My prayers are with his family and loved ones.”
Several other singers, including Armaan Malik and Vishal Mishra, took to social media and paid tribute to the singer.
Zubeen died following a scuba-diving accident in Singapore. Reports indicate that he was rescued from the sea by local authorities and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was placed under intensive care. Despite doctors’ best efforts, he could not be revived.
Zubeen had travelled to Singapore to perform at the North East Festival, a celebration of the culture and music of India’s northeastern states. His sudden demise has left fans and fellow artists devastated, with many expressing that the music world has lost not just a singer, but a cultural icon.
Over a career spanning decades, Zubeen recorded thousands of songs across multiple languages, including Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil. In addition to singing, Zubeen was also a composer, lyricist, actor, and social advocate.
His contributions to regional cinema and music made him a unifying figure for the Northeast, and his influence extended well beyond entertainment.