Rohman Shawl reacts to ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship: ‘He is worth it’

Only hours after Lalit Modi tweeted their photos together and called Sushmita Sen his ‘better half’, the former Miss Universe and actor’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl responded to the news of their relationship. Calling love beautiful, Rohman said people should be happy for them. (Also read: Inside Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s vacation)

Sushmita and Rohman Shawl ended their relationship last year. They began dating in 2018, shortly after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, which the actor said she had accidentally opened. They continue to be friends as Rohman shares a good bond with her family, including her daughters, Alisah Sen and Renee Sen.

Reacting to the news of Lalit dating Sushmita, Rohman told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!” Sushmita announced her break-up with Rohman in an Instagram post in December 2021. Lalit had reportedly ‘liked’ her post.

On Thursday, Lalit Modi took everyone by surprise thanks to his tweets on Sushmita. "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he wrote as he posted several pictures with Sushmita - from their recent holiday along with some old ones.

He also added, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day." Lalit was previously married to Minal Sagrani, who died due to cancer in 2018. Lalit and Minal married in October 1991 and had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Besides them, Modi is reportedly also a stepfather to daughter Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage.

