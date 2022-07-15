Inside Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s vacation in Maldives and Sardinia. See pics

Lalit Modi on Thursday announced a ‘new beginning’ with Sushmita Sen. Lalit, who was the first chairman of Indian Premier League, called the actor and former Miss Universe his ‘better half’ as he shared their photos on Twitter and Instagram. He said he was back in London after their vacation in the Maldives and Sardinia, where him and Sushmita were joined by their families. He also clarified that Sushmita and him were ‘not married – just dating each other’. While, Sushmita is yet to comment on Lalit’s statements, she has been sharing pictures and videos of her recent vacations on Instagram. Read more: Rajeev Sen reacts to Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen

Lalit tweeted, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour of Maldives, Sardinia with the families – not to mention my better half Sushmita Sen – a new beginning, a new life finally. Over the moon.” In another tweet, he wrote, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.” Lalit also shared in an Instagram post, his pictures with Sushmita, over the years. Celebs like Ranveer Singh reacted to their photos.

Lalit Modi shared pictures featuring him and Sushmita Sen on Thursday.

Following Lalit's social media posts, Sushmita's brother, actor Rajeev Sen told ETimes in an interview, “I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn’t aware of it at all. My sister is yet to confirm this from her end, so, I can’t comment, as of now.” Meanwhile, Sushmita, who keeps updating her social media followers about her life and her wellness journey after she was diagnosed with Addison's disease some years ago, has not yet reacted to Lalit’s announcement about their relationship.

However, up until recently, Sushmita had been documenting her Maldives holiday on Instagram, and had also given a glimpse of her trip to Sardinia in Italy. While she did not share posts featuring Lalit or hinted at him being a part of the vacations, Lalit on Thursday shared pictures of the two together from their recent holiday, among some throwback photos of the pair.

Sushmita Sen has been documenting her travels on Instagram. She was in Sardinia, recently.

In the last glamorous post from her Sardinia vacation, Sushmita shared a sun-kissed photo of herself, aboard a yacht. She wore an animal print minidress and a pair of black sunglasses as she posed for a picture, which she shared with the caption, “La Dolce Vita (which loosely translates to a life that is full of pleasure and luxury).” She added in the caption that her photo was clicked by her ‘gracious friend’, as she tagged a private account on Instagram. Sushmita also shared a selfie and wrote, “Sen and the Italian Sun.”

Earlier, in June, the actor had given a glimpse of her stay in the Maldives and shared a video of herself from the private pool in her room. “I want you to know… you’re the love of my life,” read an excerpt of her caption on Instagram. In another picture, Sushmita posed in a black swimsuit near her private pool and shared the pictures, writing ‘bliss’.

Sushmita Sen shared a post in June from her Maldives vacation.

On June 19, Sushmita had shared a video aboard her flight to the Maldives. In the video, she was seen seated with daughter Alisah Sen, while her elder daughter Renee Sen was seated across the aisle with Sushmita’s father.

Sushmita said in the clip, “Here’s a quick update, we’re off to a very, very special holiday with Alisah, Renee, and my Daddy.” She waved at him as she said, “Hi Daddy.” Sushmita continued, “So, it is Father’s Day today. And I am taking Daddy to Maldives with my baby girls for the vacation. Wishing all the dads a very, very happy and blessed Father’s Day.”

