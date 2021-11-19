Rohman Shawl wishes Sushmita Sen on 46th birthday, calls her ‘babush’

Actor Sushmita Sen turned 46 on Friday. Sushmita's boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl expressed love for his 'Babush' in a love-filled birthday picture.

Sharing a throwback picture with Sushmita, Rohman wrote, “Happy Birthday Babush.”

Rohman Shawl wishes Sushmita Sen on her 46th birthday.(Instagram)

Sushmita and Rohman, who have an age difference of 15 years, met on Instagram, she connected with Rohman after she spotted a message from him in her DMs. Sushmita and Rohman started dating a few years back and made their relationship Instagram official sometime in 2018. They also attended Diwali parties together for the first time that year. Finally, in November 2018, Sushmita Sen confirmed she's dating Rohman in a post, writing: "Not getting married yet, Rohman'cing life absolutely."

During an interview with Zoom TV, Sushmita opened up about her and Rohman's age difference. She said, “I didn't know that he would turn out to be a very evolved person for someone 15 years younger. Shallows don't work for me, it has to have depth. It has been beautiful. Me, him, my kids, we make a team."

Sharing her views on companionship, the former Miss Universe added: "I am not one of those romantics who believe I need a man to complete me and I need this and that. I never felt like that in my life. Thank God for it because I believe only two-piece can make romance. Half and half don't make a romance."

Sushmita is a single mother to daughters Renee and Alisah. While Renee recently made her acting debut with a short film, Suttabaazi on Disney+ Hotstar, Alisah is still in school. Sushmita often posts Instagram posts in which Rohman can often be seen joining Renee for music sessions and also helping Alisah with school studies.

Meanwhile, Sushmita's web series Aarya received an International Emmy nomination in the Best Drama category. The actor made her comeback with Aarya and the show's success has also led to season two. Sushmita has already finished shooting for Aarya season 2.