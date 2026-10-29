All eyes are on Sai Pallavi as she gears up for the release for the highly anticipated Ramayana Part 1, which sees her Goddess Sita. The actor has been busy promoting the film, and recently was seen on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, along with co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Ravie Dubey. During the episode, host Amitabh Bachchan asked her about the qualities in a man she would want to be in her life partner.

What Sai Pallavi said

Sai Pallavi at the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In response, Sai said, “Pehle achche insaan hone chahiye (Firstly he should be a good man). He should not be very self-centred. He should be someone who is introspective. One who checks on his actions. So someone who has some insight about where he is in life… he can make mistakes but he must mend it too. It should not be that he is blaming it on someone else. It is not that there is a huge list but he should be a good person and it would be better if he also knows how to cook!”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the episode, Amitabh also asked Sai about her decision to pursue acting after studying medicine. She replied, “God wrote it that you act,” suggesting that she was destined to become an actor. Her response left the host perplexed, prompting Ranbir to add a humorous twist to her explanation. “Bhagwan ka prescription tha Sir (God wrote in his prescription) that she has to act,” he said, drawing cheers and applause from the audience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the episode, Amitabh also asked Sai about her decision to pursue acting after studying medicine. She replied, “God wrote it that you act,” suggesting that she was destined to become an actor. Her response left the host perplexed, prompting Ranbir to add a humorous twist to her explanation. “Bhagwan ka prescription tha Sir (God wrote in his prescription) that she has to act,” he said, drawing cheers and applause from the audience. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In another promo, Sai opened up about her initial reaction when she was offered the role of Sita in Ramayana. She said, “I didn’t want to use my head this time. Every time when I play a character, I think, 'What can I give to that character? ' but this was the first time when I thought, 'What can I get for playing a role like that of Sita Maa? Like what knowledge will I gain from this?' So, I wanted to keep the process transparent. I didn’t want to think about anything. I prayed to Sita Maa and went forward with it.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.

Reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹4,000 crore, the film is backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra and is planned as a two-part franchise. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, with the second part expected to arrive around Diwali 2027.