Actor Saif Ali Khan has become the latest high-profile individual from Hindi cinema to receive a death threat, the Mumbai Police confirmed on Thursday. The actor allegedly received a threat in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the murder of politician Baba Siddique. Police have launched an investigation.

Saif Ali Khan receives threat

Saif Ali Khan has received an alleged threat to his life.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Mumbai Police told news agency PTI on Thursday that they have started an investigation into the alleged death threat received by Saif and are verifying its authenticity. “Actor Saif Ali Khan received a voice message on his phone in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, stating that he would meet the same fate as Baba Siddique,” a police official was quoted as saying.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The report added that police are currently investigating whether the threat genuinely originated from Akhtar or someone else is impersonating him and using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to harass celebrities.

In October 2024, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra East area.

Recent threats to Bollywood

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The alleged threat to Saif's life is the latest in a series of threats made to film stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor, in recent weeks. Alongside the personal threats to actors, superstar Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence, Jalsa, was repeatedly named in a series of hoax bomb warnings sent to authorities in Mumbai and Pune over the past month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alleged threat to Saif's life is the latest in a series of threats made to film stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor, in recent weeks. Alongside the personal threats to actors, superstar Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence, Jalsa, was repeatedly named in a series of hoax bomb warnings sent to authorities in Mumbai and Pune over the past month. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In October, an email sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi warned off an attack on Amitabh's bungalow and singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27. Following this, Amitabh Bachchan conducted his weekly meet and greet with fans cased in bulletproof glass.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Mumbai Police recently cracked the case involving threats to film stars like Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor, concluding that a Bengaluru-based IIT graduate with no link to any gang was behind them. The police arrested 30-year-old Vaibhav Mishra, saying he used AI to issue threats. His motive remains unclear.

The attack on Saif in January

This is not the first time Saif has been in the news this year in connection to a threat to his life. In January, the actor was stabbed by an intruder inside his home in Bandra. Saif, 55, was hospitalised and had to undergo surgery to remove the knife fragments from his body. The accused was arrested by the Mumbai police after a few days.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The police probe has found that the incident was a burglary attempt gone wrong. Saif is married to actor Kareena Kapoor, and they have two children - Taimur and Jehangir. The entire family was in the house when the attack took place.