Saif Ali Khan said sorry to son Taimur after making him watch Adipurush: 'He started giving me a look'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur recently watched his father's film Adipurush. However, the nine-year-old didn't not seem to have a good time. In a recent interview, Saif was asked by his Jewel Thief co-star Jaideep Ahlawat if his kids watch any of his films and the actor had this to say. Saif Ali Khan recently showed Taimur, Adipurush, and the nine-year-old clearly didn't have a good time watching the film.

Taimur's reaction after watching Adipurush

Saif is busy promoting his latest film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins with Jaideep and they both sat down together for an interview with Netflix India. Jaideep donned the journalist's hat and asked Saif if his kids watch any of his films. Saif said, "I just showed him Adipurush recently. Then, after sometime, he started giving me a look. So I said ‘Yeah, sorry’. He said, ‘it’s okay’. He forgave me.”

Adipurush, which also starred Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, was pitched as a grand retelling of the Ramayana epic, however the film tanked at the box office. Director Om Raut's high-budget film faced criticism for below par VFX, mediocre dialogues and lackluster plot which disappointed the viewers.

'Do Taimur and Jeh understand their parents are superstars?'

Jaideep asked Saif if the their kids Taimur and Jeh understand that their parents are superstars in the industry and Saif said he wasn't sure and shared an interesting anecdote about Taimur doing a school play.

"I don't know. Taimur was doing a school play and he said 'Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai Abba. Logo ke saamne mujhe dialogue nahi bolne hai' (I feel very scared, Abba. I can't say lines in front of people) and somebody said, 'But you are so great, you speak so many lines, I don't know how do you learn all these lines'. I think he is just used to it from growing up only and I hope he realizes that we are quite down to earth and normal people. It is a lovely job and you should not take yourself too seriously," Saif said.

About Jewel Thief

Jewel Thief, which was released on Netflix on April 25, has not been able to impress the audience. According to the review by HT, “Saif is wasted in his role that comes off as ‘did the film for the big bucks’ more than ‘I am the coolest thief’. Jaideep tries hard to make his character menacing, and he somewhat succeeds. Overall, Jewel Thief is a forgettable heist drama. The makers in the end threaten us with ‘The Heist continues’- a potential sequel. Us people need a masterclass on confidence from the makers of this film.”