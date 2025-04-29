Saif Ali Khan says he 'hated' himself on first day of Jewel Thief shoot: 'Sometimes I don't know what I'm doing'

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins recently released on Netflix. Produced by filmmaker Siddharth Anand, the high-octane heist drama also stars Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in pivotal roles. After the film's release, the actor recently sat for an interview with IMDb and shared his experience about the shooting of the film and behind-the-scenes shenanigans. Saif Ali Khan talks about why he hated himself on the first day of shoot of Jewel Thief: The Heist begins. The film released on April 25 on Netflix(PTI)

‘As usual, I hated my self,’ says Saif

In a conversation with IMDb, which also had Jaideep and Siddharth, Saif talked about how he hated himself on the first day of the film's shooting. "I remember my first day, it was very late at night. We started at 1 am. I would finish at about 5 am as the light came up. It was the first time I met Jaideep. As usual, I hated myself because it was the first day. Sometimes to be honest, I don’t know what I’m doing. It takes a while to get used to it, I was a little nervous. A little tired. A little lost.”

The 54-year-old actor also shared an interesting anecdote about shooting with a rottweiler dog which turned a little unexpected for him. “I was shooting with Jaideep sir’s dog in the movie, and it’s a massive rottweiler. I didn’t know they were that big. The owner said you can do whatever you want with it. I was feeding it biscuits and playing with it. At one point, I pulled it slightly. It growled at me in the most ferocious way, and then he said that you can do what you want, but don’t pull it,” Saif said.

About Jewel Thief

Jewel Thief, which was released on Netflix on April 25, has not been able to impress the audience. According to a review by HT, “Saif is wasted in his role that comes off as ‘did the film for the big bucks’ more than ‘I am the coolest thief’. Jaideep tries hard to make his character menacing, and he somewhat succeeds. Overall, Jewel Thief is a forgettable heist drama. The makers in the end threaten us with ‘The Heist continues’- a potential sequel. Us people need a masterclass on confidence from the makers of this film.”