Jewel Thief movie review: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat's heist thriller succeeds in stealing your time

Jewel Thief movie review

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat

Directors: Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal

Star Rating: ★.5 A man sets out to steal a priceless artefact, is joined by a girl. He yearns to go home, (imaginatively named 'Ghar'). I am talking about Siddharth Anand's 2014 film Bang Bang, not his latest Jewel Thief. Any resemblance is purely incidental. Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in a still from the Netflix film Jewel Thief.

Jewel Thief can also be titled Time Thief. It stole two hours of my life for a story which was just simply… predictable.

And before the film’s team or some fans come all guns blazing at me ‘but when Hollywood does it people like it’- at least make it thrilling to set your film apart! Films in the West have rightfully been called out when they were subpar experiences.

What is the plot of Jewel Thief

Rehan Roy (Saif Ali Khan) here is forced to execute a high profile robbery for Rajan Aulakh (Jaideep Ahlawat), and how he does is it is the hook for viewers. The thrill, the tension though which should accompany, are nowhere to be found.

Siddharth, this time has stayed away from directorial duties and produced Jewel Thief. His creative control is omnipresent. Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal direct it.

There’s actually a checklist now for heist films made in the Hindi film industry:

1. Complicated chase

2. Heroine has to bare some skin

3. One last twist that makes the villain look like a fool

4. Family connection for emotions’ sake

Jewel Thief seems desperate to tick everything off here, especially the family bit. Kulbhushan Kharbanda has been cast as Saif’s dad- and an entire backstory is weaved on why Robbie chose to become a robber. But it never seems authentic. Emotions exist on a surface level- which is why it’s jarring when Robbie suddenly starts talking about a future with Farah, who is Rajan’s wife. The film’s pace isn’t slow- but then sleepwalking through the entirety hardly qualifies as a thriller.

A midguided attempt

Saif is wasted in his role that comes off as ‘did the film for the big bucks’ more than ‘I am the coolest thief’. Jaideep tries hard to make his character menacing, and he somewhat succeeds. Nikita Dutta is wasted in her role, and she doesn’t manage to evoke any pity as she grapples with a violent partner.

Kunal Kapoor as the cop chasing the robbers has nothing else to do than always be one step behind and then grunt.

Overall, Jewel Thief is a forgettable heist drama. The makers in the end threaten us with ‘The Heist continues’- a potential sequel. Us people need a masterclass on confidence from the makers of this film.