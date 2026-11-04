Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda compete in fun game at Alanna Panday's baby shower

Ahaan Panday's sister Alanna Panday is set to embrace motherhood once again. The social media influencer and YouTuber announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Ivor McCray a few months ago in August. In her latest vlog on YouTube, Alanna shared a video of the baby shower that was held at her residence which was attended by close family and friends.

Ahaan and Aneet compete in a fun game

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were all smiles as they took part in the fun game.

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Saiyaara star Aneet Padda and director Mohit Suri were also seen in the celebrations, where they took part in fun family games. Ananya Panday took the first game very seriously where the guests had to guess the names of the family members from their baby pictures. Ananya shared that she finished first and she will win this challenge.

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{{^usCountry}} The next challenge involved a fun game where the guests had to sit on a chair and hold a cardboard cutout in front of them. A second guest would sit behind them and try to put their arms around them and feed them with a bowl and spoon. Ahaan, Ivor and Aneet took part in the game, while Ananya helped Aneet compete in the fun game. The game started with a whistle, and Ahaan finished the soup first, thereby winning the game. All about Ahaan and Aneet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The next challenge involved a fun game where the guests had to sit on a chair and hold a cardboard cutout in front of them. A second guest would sit behind them and try to put their arms around them and feed them with a bowl and spoon. Ahaan, Ivor and Aneet took part in the game, while Ananya helped Aneet compete in the fun game. The game started with a whistle, and Ahaan finished the soup first, thereby winning the game. All about Ahaan and Aneet {{/usCountry}}

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Ahaan made his acting debut with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara last year, with Aneet starring opposite him. The blockbuster was Aneet’s first film lead role, having appeared in Salaam Venky in a cameo. Since then, Aneet has signed the horror-comedy Shakti Shalini, which is slated for release in March 2027.

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Ahaan, on the other hand, is starring in an action film by Ali Abbas Zafar. The two actors will then reunite in an untitled romance helmed by Mohit Suri.