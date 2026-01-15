Sajid Khan seen in wheelchair with casts on both feet, gives update: ‘Accident hogaya tha’

Filmmaker Sajid Khan on Wednesday stepped out for a shoot in a wheelchair, sparking concern among fans. The brother of choreographer-director Farah Khan revealed that he met with an accident, which left him with a fracture in one leg and required surgery on the other. Sajid Khan was spotted on the set of The Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday.

Sajid Khan gives health update Sajid was spotted on the set of The Wheel of Fortune. While posing for the photographers in the wheelchair, he shared an update on his health. The filmmaker said he is now on the mend and steadily recovering.

When photographers asked him "kaise ho sir (how are you sir?”, Sajid replied, "Dikh raha hai tereko kaisa hoon (You can see what I’m like)."

He added, “Yeh koi puchne ka baat hai kaisa hoon. Accident ho gaya yar, yeh tang me surgery hui hai, ye tang fracture ho gaya (This isn’t something to ask how I am. I had an accident, my leg underwent surgery, and it got fractured)."

As the photographers asked him to get well soon, Sajid said that he is trying to bounce back as soon as possible. “Woh hi koshish kar raha hun. Isiliye wheelchair mein hi Wheel of Fortune ke set pe aa gaya (That’s what I am trying. That’s why I came to the set of Wheel of Fortune in a wheelchair)”.