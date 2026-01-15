Sajid Khan seen in wheelchair with casts on both feet, gives update: ‘Accident hogaya tha’
Sajid Khan was seen in a wheelchair during an outing in Mumbai on Wednesday. The filmmaker said he is now on the mend and steadily recovering.
Filmmaker Sajid Khan on Wednesday stepped out for a shoot in a wheelchair, sparking concern among fans. The brother of choreographer-director Farah Khan revealed that he met with an accident, which left him with a fracture in one leg and required surgery on the other.
Sajid Khan gives health update
Sajid was spotted on the set of The Wheel of Fortune. While posing for the photographers in the wheelchair, he shared an update on his health. The filmmaker said he is now on the mend and steadily recovering.
When photographers asked him "kaise ho sir (how are you sir?”, Sajid replied, "Dikh raha hai tereko kaisa hoon (You can see what I’m like)."
He added, “Yeh koi puchne ka baat hai kaisa hoon. Accident ho gaya yar, yeh tang me surgery hui hai, ye tang fracture ho gaya (This isn’t something to ask how I am. I had an accident, my leg underwent surgery, and it got fractured)."
As the photographers asked him to get well soon, Sajid said that he is trying to bounce back as soon as possible. “Woh hi koshish kar raha hun. Isiliye wheelchair mein hi Wheel of Fortune ke set pe aa gaya (That’s what I am trying. That’s why I came to the set of Wheel of Fortune in a wheelchair)”.
Hosted by Akshay Kumar, Wheel of Fortune India Show will have its grand premiere on January 27. The show will air Monday to Friday from January 27 onwards at 9 pm. The show will air on SonyTv, and Sony LIV
Sajid Khan undergoes surgery
Last month, it was reported that Sajid met with an accident while shooting in Mumbai. He was reportedly on the sets of an Ekta Kapoor production when he fractured his foot, requiring surgery. Sajid underwent a procedure for the same. His sister and filmmaker Farah Khan confirmed the same to Hindustan Times, saying, “The surgery is done, he is absolutely fine now.” Sajid was last seen publicly at cousin Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas party recently.
In recent times, he gained public attention through his stint on Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan's closest friends from the season formed the popular "Mandali" group, including Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Tajikistani singer and influencer Abdu Rozik.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.