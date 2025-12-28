Film-maker Sajid Khan undergoes surgery after an on-set accident in Mumbai; his sister, Farah Khan, says, ‘He is fine’

Director Sajid Khan met with an accident on Saturday while shooting in Mumbai. He was reportedly on the sets of an Ekta Kapoor production when he fractured his foot, requiring surgery. Sajid underwent the procedure on Sunday. Speaking to us, his sister, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, confirmed the development and said the surgery was successful. “The surgery is done, he is absolutely fine now,” she said, reassuring fans that he is recovering well. Film-maker Sajid Khan

The director was last seen publicly at cousin Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas party recently.

Sajid Khan is busy preparing for a comeback to the director's chair after a significant hiatus, with his last directorial venture being Humshakals in 2014.

Earlier, Sajid made his directorial debut with the movie Darna Zaroori Hai (2005), a horror anthology film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, and Arjun Rampal.

However, he became recognised for his second movie Heyy Babyy (2007), a comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vidya Balan.

Sajid continued his directorial streak with next two comedies, Housefull (2010) and Housefull 2 (2012).

For now, he is reportedly in talks for a new project to mark his return. In the interim, he gained public attention through his stint on Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan's closest friends from the season formed the popular "Mandali" group, including Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Tajikistani singer and influencer Abdu Rozik.