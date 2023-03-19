Salman Khan's security beefed up outside Galaxy Apartment by Mumbai police after receiving threats on email

Security around Salman Khan has been increased by Mumbai police after one of his team members received threats via e-mail on Saturday evening. A case has also been registered in Bandra Police station regarding the same by the actor's close associate, under IPC sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and another person for allegedly issuing threats to the actor. Also read: Salman Khan told to 'apologise or be ready for consequences' as Lawrence Bishnoi issues threat to actor Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently received a new threat. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

News Agency ANI tweeted, “Mumbai Police beefs up security outside actor Salman Khan's house after he received threats by email, Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of IPC. Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar & Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office.”

Reportedly, the email was sent by someone named Rohit Garg and mentioned that Canadian Gangster Goldy Brar wants to talk to Salman Khan in person. It also seemed to refer to the recent interview of gangster Bishnoi who called killing Salman his life goal.

Meanwhile, police have booked Lawrence and Goldy in the matter. Earlier Lawrence who is currently in Tihar jail, asked Salman to apologise or get ‘ready to face the consequences.’ In an ABP interview, he said that the actor has humiliated his community by killing a blackbuck. Salman was accused of killing blackbucks in Rajasthan during the shoot of his film Hum Saath Saath Hain and served a five-year prison sentence.

He said, "There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else."

“There is anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity's temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything,” Lawrence added.

Last year, Salman and his father-lyricist Salim Khan received a ‘threat letter’, following which the actor was given a Y+ category security cover by the Maharashtra government. He was also issued a firearm license for self-protection last year as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON